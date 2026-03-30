

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) announced a research and development co-funding agreement with Johnson & Johnson for a total of $500 million in 2026 and 2027 to advance the development of JNJ-4804, an investigational medicine for autoimmune diseases. JNJ4804 is a coantibody therapy that blocks the complementary interleukin23 and tumor necrosis factor pathways.



Royalty Pharma is a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products and 19 development-stage product candidates.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Royalty Pharma shares are up 1.4 percent to $47.00.



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