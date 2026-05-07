

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) on Thursday reported higher first-quarter earnings, supported mainly by growth in income from financial royalty assets.



Net income before tax increased to $468 million from $434 million previously.



Operating income rose to $563 million from $534 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net income attributable to Royalty Pharma climbed to $295 million from $239 million a year earlier.



Total income and other revenues grew to $631 million from $568 million last year.



Income from financial royalty assets increased to $595 million from $539 million, while other royalty income and revenues rose to $36 million from $29 million.



The company said Royalty Receipts grew 13% to $887 million in the first quarter, driven by Tremfya, Voranigo and Evrysdi.



Portfolio Receipts increased by 10% to $925 million.



For the full year, Royalty Pharma now expects Portfolio Receipts to be between $3.325 billion and $3.450 billion, up from the prior outlook of $3.275 billion - $3.425 billion.



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