Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Roll-out startet: Explosives Update: CA$8,4 Mio. Auftragsbestand - Nexus rollt Europa & Arktis auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X942 | ISIN: SE0002402701 | Ticker-Symbol: 1LK
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 09:04
5,700 Euro
-4,52 % -0,270
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EWORK GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EWORK GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 13:00 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ework Group AB: Ework Group establishes operations in the Netherlands

Ework Group continues its European growth journey and is establishing operations in the Netherlands this year. The move is a strategic step to strengthen the company's position in the Benelux region and to take a more active role in one of Europe's most developed talent solutions markets.

Ework is already seeing clear interest in its solutions in the Dutch market, with several customer dialogues underway. The local establishment will enable faster market engagement and a stronger competitive position.

The Netherlands is a mature market within talent solutions and Total Talent Management, with strong demand for flexible and strategic workforce solutions. This makes it an important platform for Ework's broad service offering and its model for building and developing strong consultant networks, creating favorable conditions for gaining market share.

"The Netherlands is a market where we see significant growth potential. The interest in our offering is clear, and with a local presence, we can accelerate our expansion in Europe, strengthen our position, and build long-term client relationships", says Daniel Almgren, CEO of Ework Group.

With the establishment in the Netherlands, Ework Group further strengthens its presence in the Benelux region, where it already operates in Belgium, and continues to build a European platform to meet organizations' growing demand for flexible talent solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Michaela Abercrombie Simpson, PR & Communications Lead, Ework Group
+46 (0)736 301 403
michaela.abercrombie@eworkgroup.com

About Ework Group
Ework Group is a leading consulting and workforce partner for comprehensive talent solutions and advisory with a global talent network of over 240,000 consultants specializing in IT/digitalization, R&D, engineering, and business development. The company is a leader in Northern Europe, with around 10,000 consultants on assignment, and is continuously expanding to meet customer needs. With a broad portfolio of talent solutions and deep industry insights, we help public and private clients effectively plan, acquire, and manage their workforce, including both permanent and contingent staff. Ework Group was founded in Sweden in 2000 and has operations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Slovakia, and Belgium, with headquarters in Stockholm. Ework Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (EWRK).?www.eworkgroup.com?

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.