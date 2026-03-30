Ework Group AB: Ework Group establishes operations in the Netherlands

Ework Group continues its European growth journey and is establishing operations in the Netherlands this year. The move is a strategic step to strengthen the company's position in the Benelux region and to take a more active role in one of Europe's most developed talent solutions markets.

Ework is already seeing clear interest in its solutions in the Dutch market, with several customer dialogues underway. The local establishment will enable faster market engagement and a stronger competitive position.

The Netherlands is a mature market within talent solutions and Total Talent Management, with strong demand for flexible and strategic workforce solutions. This makes it an important platform for Ework's broad service offering and its model for building and developing strong consultant networks, creating favorable conditions for gaining market share.

"The Netherlands is a market where we see significant growth potential. The interest in our offering is clear, and with a local presence, we can accelerate our expansion in Europe, strengthen our position, and build long-term client relationships", says Daniel Almgren, CEO of Ework Group.

With the establishment in the Netherlands, Ework Group further strengthens its presence in the Benelux region, where it already operates in Belgium, and continues to build a European platform to meet organizations' growing demand for flexible talent solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Michaela Abercrombie Simpson, PR & Communications Lead, Ework Group

+46 (0)736 301 403

michaela.abercrombie@eworkgroup.com