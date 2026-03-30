SMX Public Limited: Steel and Aluminum Markets Turn Attention to SMX Technology for Cost Control and Efficiency

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / As steel and aluminum costs surge under global conflict and instability, the market is rediscovering a solution already in place-SMX (Security Matters) PLC's (NASDAQ:SMX) material marking and digital tracking technology, designed to bring cost control and efficiency to material supply chains. By embedding a permanent, molecular-level identifier into metals and linking them to a secure digital record, SMX enables steel and aluminum to be tracked, verified, and reused with known origin and quality across their lifecycle. By reducing uncertainty around material inputs and enabling greater reuse and efficiency, the technology helps companies better manage costs, preserve margins, and limit the need to take on additional debt to absorb rising input prices.

This capability becomes critical as volatility spreads through core inputs of the global economy.

As oil and gas prices surged, virgin plastic costs increased, driving higher prices across fast-moving consumer goods-from food packaging to household products and apparel. Cars, housing, and transportation systems are now facing similar pressure. Verified recycled plastics created a pathway to manage those costs by reducing dependence on energy-linked inputs. SMX's technology supports that model by ensuring materials can be identified, tracked, and verified-bringing greater control and predictability to input costs.

Now that same dynamic is moving into metals.

SMX's platform integrates this identifier directly into steel, aluminum, and other materials during production, where it remains part of the material through processing, recycling, and reuse. Each marked material is connected to a secure digital record that captures origin, composition, and lifecycle data, allowing it to be identified and verified at any point in the supply chain without reliance on paper documentation or manual auditing.

Steel and aluminum are now following the same path as oil, gas, and plastics. As volatility spreads across these materials, the cost of building, manufacturing, transporting, and producing nearly everything-from infrastructure and automobiles to packaging, electronics, and consumer goods-is increasing, with direct impact on global consumers.

What has changed is not the technology-it is the environment.

SMX has already demonstrated and expanded its capabilities across metals, including gold, silver, and steel, as outlined in recent announcements:

https://www.stocktitan.net/news/SMX/smx-strengthens-gold-silver-and-steel-capabilities-beyond-t35lh3j9d3tf.html

https://www.newswire.com/news/smx-strengthens-gold-silver-and-steel-capabilities-beyond-conventional

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/smxs-silver-traceability-technology-strengthens-130000194.html

These developments reflect a system already operating across complex industrial environments, now gaining urgency as markets destabilize.

At the same time, SMX has advanced industrial-scale marking processes for metals, including steel, demonstrating full deployment capability in real-world environments:

https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/SMX-SECURITY-MATTERS-PUBL-165337601/news/SMX-Security-Matters-Public-ANNOUNCES-FULL-INDUSTRIAL-MARKING-PROCESS-FOR-THE-STEEL-INDUSTRY-For-46298579/

The underlying challenge is structural. Once metals are processed, melted, or reused, traditional tracking systems break down. Documentation can be lost, manipulated, or disconnected from the material itself.

SMX is built to solve that exact problem.

By embedding identity into the material at the molecular level, SMX ensures that the material carries its own verification-remaining identifiable even after multiple transformations. The connected digital system provides real-time access to that data, enabling authentication, compliance, and auditability without human-dependent processes.

This shifts materials from being opaque commodities to verifiable, accountable assets.

Reusing metals is not new. Aluminum has long been recycled. What has been missing is the ability to reuse materials at higher rates with certainty-knowing exactly what the material is, where it came from, and whether it meets required standards. SMX closes that gap.

Now that same dynamic is moving into metals.

As steel and aluminum prices rise under geopolitical pressure, industries are being forced to rethink sourcing, reuse, and supply chain integrity. What was once a sustainability conversation is becoming an economic one centered on cost control and efficiency.

SMX sits at the center of that shift.

Its system connects physical materials to a digital infrastructure-creating a continuous, verifiable link between the material itself and its data. This enables real-time visibility, automated validation, and seamless integration across supply chains.

The result is a more controlled, transparent, and efficient material flow-reducing uncertainty, strengthening compliance, and helping manage cost volatility as it moves through the global economy.

From oil and plastics to steel and aluminum, the pressure is expanding across the materials that underpin everything built and consumed.

SMX is not entering this moment-it is built for it.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/steel-and-aluminum-markets-turn-attention-to-smx-technology-for-1152965