Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Snapshot Recipes App Set to Gain Exposure on "Sibling Revelry" Podcast Featuring Hollywood Star Kate Hudson

"Snapshot Recipes App Enters Entertainment Media Spotlight With High-Visibility Podcast Advertising Campaign"

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("the Company") today announced that its AI-powered mobile application, Snapshot Recipes, is scheduled to be featured through paid advertising placements on the popular podcast "Sibling Revelry", starring globally recognized actress and entrepreneur Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson.

The advertising campaign is expected to commence on April 7, 2026, introducing Snapshot Recipes to a broad, entertainment-driven audience and expanding the Company's reach beyond its core health and wellness demographic into mainstream lifestyle listeners.

The "Sibling Revelry" podcast provides access to a large and engaged audience base, offering the Company an opportunity to increase brand visibility, connect with new user segments, and strengthen overall consumer awareness of the Snapshot Recipes platform.

This initiative represents Part 1 of a three-podcast celebrity marketing roster, designed to strategically position Snapshot Recipes across multiple high-profile media channels. The campaign reflects the Company's ongoing efforts to scale user acquisition through diversified marketing strategies and broaden its footprint within the consumer application market.

By aligning with widely recognized entertainment platforms, the Company aims to:

Expand exposure beyond traditional health-focused audiences

Introduce Snapshot Recipes to mainstream lifestyle consumers

Increase brand recognition through association with established media platforms

Reach new and diverse demographic segments

Support long-term consumer brand awareness and growth

The advertising placements referenced herein are paid media engagements. Podcast hosts and personalities are not endorsing or sponsoring Snapshot Recipes.

About Snapshot Recipes

Snapshot Recipes is an advanced AI-powered mobile application available on both iOS and Android that transforms how users discover and create meals by generating unlimited, fully customized recipes in seconds. Users can simply snap a photo of their available ingredients, upload an image of a meal they want to recreate, or type in a desired dish, and the platform instantly produces a complete recipe featuring a visually rendered dish image, step-by-step cooking instructions, seasoning recommendations, and comprehensive nutrition facts.

The app also allows users to save and share recipes, creating a personalized and interactive cooking experience. By combining artificial intelligence with real-world convenience, Snapshot Recipes eliminates guesswork, reduces food waste, and introduces a dynamic, next-generation approach to meal creation within the evolving food technology sector.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative AI-driven applications across lifestyle, wellness, and consumer markets, with Snapshot Recipes representing its first major consumer-facing platform.

The Company also operates a portfolio of subsidiaries, including Infinite Auctions, an online marketplace specializing in high-end sports memorabilia and collectibles, and Real Game Used (RGU), a proprietary authentication platform leveraging advanced methodologies, including AI-driven image analysis, to verify game-used memorabilia.

Through the integration of artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and strategic marketing initiatives, Medical Care Technologies is positioning itself for scalable growth while expanding its presence across both consumer technology and high-value asset markets.

Contact Information

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@snapshotrecipesapp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/snapshotrecipesapp/

App Landing Page: https://snapshotrecipes.app/

Company Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

www.mdcestock.com

+1 480-645-0750

noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, marketing initiatives, user adoption, and business development. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the effectiveness of marketing efforts, user engagement, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/snapshot-recipes-app-set-to-gain-exposure-on-%22sibling-revelry%22-podcas-1152897