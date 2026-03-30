Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 30
30 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 415.082p. The highest price paid per share was 419.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 409.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0250% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 550,112,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 758,306,659. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1024
409.900
08:00:12
747
411.300
08:04:42
48
412.100
08:08:12
865
412.100
08:08:12
840
413.900
08:16:00
150
413.900
08:16:00
975
414.400
08:16:00
873
413.500
08:29:21
1347
413.500
08:29:51
848
413.700
08:32:10
991
413.500
08:32:49
977
413.700
08:35:11
40
413.700
08:35:11
987
413.800
08:39:34
955
413.200
08:40:28
931
413.200
08:45:40
80
413.400
08:50:35
802
413.400
08:50:35
983
413.400
08:56:46
910
413.400
09:06:45
955
413.300
09:07:44
1004
414.100
09:22:48
835
413.800
09:23:41
37
413.800
09:23:41
295
414.200
09:32:05
687
414.200
09:32:05
263
414.100
09:32:13
657
414.100
09:32:13
902
414.200
09:33:57
965
413.800
09:34:38
896
413.400
09:39:34
803
413.700
09:48:13
375
413.700
09:48:13
900
413.600
09:48:13
845
413.400
09:51:36
912
413.400
09:56:22
1040
413.700
10:04:07
976
414.000
10:07:57
1029
413.800
10:08:46
130
413.400
10:10:40
908
413.400
10:10:40
984
413.400
10:17:38
681
413.400
10:17:38
218
413.400
10:17:38
18
413.700
10:19:33
176
413.700
10:19:33
742
413.600
10:19:33
905
413.700
10:19:33
504
413.600
10:35:20
858
413.600
10:35:20
336
413.600
10:35:20
920
413.400
10:41:17
968
413.100
10:41:45
842
413.300
10:43:48
1001
412.800
10:47:16
897
412.600
10:54:32
1162
412.800
10:54:32
872
412.300
11:02:59
868
412.500
11:05:05
1023
412.400
11:05:05
998
412.400
11:08:05
145
412.600
11:08:05
772
412.600
11:08:05
981
412.500
11:19:25
914
412.300
11:24:40
970
412.300
11:28:22
1007
412.400
11:39:00
891
412.400
11:39:00
349
412.400
11:42:59
514
412.400
11:42:59
810
412.400
11:42:59
100
412.400
11:42:59
917
412.100
11:43:33
1925
413.300
12:02:00
938
413.300
12:02:00
200
413.000
12:02:05
675
413.300
12:07:26
938
413.400
12:09:29
1619
413.400
12:09:29
938
413.100
12:10:50
1189
414.100
12:18:55
973
413.900
12:19:55
876
414.000
12:25:48
1229
415.800
12:28:04
889
415.900
12:28:04
47
415.900
12:28:04
998
415.200
12:29:50
889
415.200
12:40:17
949
415.200
12:40:17
899
414.800
12:41:24
33
415.700
12:51:40
982
415.700
12:51:56
950
415.700
12:51:56
1032
415.700
12:56:25
888
415.700
12:56:25
904
415.300
12:56:38
893
415.500
13:01:40
989
415.300
13:01:42
969
414.400
13:04:03
570
414.400
13:09:53
403
414.400
13:09:53
1012
414.400
13:09:53
1030
414.200
13:11:32
1025
413.700
13:16:05
1244
414.100
13:23:59
882
413.900
13:24:08
1001
414.200
13:33:35
915
414.200
13:33:35
992
413.900
13:35:55
897
414.000
13:36:50
948
413.700
13:39:42
1337
415.600
13:54:12
875
415.600
13:55:05
182
415.500
13:55:11
806
415.500
13:55:11
946
415.200
13:56:14
869
415.200
13:57:16
1025
415.400
14:02:03
55
415.200
14:03:55
864
415.200
14:03:55
920
414.700
14:05:47
1027
414.400
14:08:40
995
414.700
14:12:30
56
415.700
14:22:00
62
415.600
14:22:22
950
415.600
14:22:22
884
415.500
14:22:22
97
415.500
14:22:22
981
415.700
14:22:22
870
415.700
14:28:42
984
415.700
14:28:42
217
415.300
14:29:58
142
415.300
14:29:58
11
415.300
14:29:58
580
415.300
14:29:58
865
415.000
14:30:01
1050
415.000
14:30:01
31
415.000
14:30:01
895
415.000
14:31:01
1016
414.700
14:32:07
868
416.200
14:35:25
956
415.700
14:36:00
979
415.700
14:37:00
1669
417.600
14:42:51
837
417.600
14:42:51
942
417.600
14:44:05
1048
417.600
14:44:05
1037
417.600
14:44:05
1005
417.300
14:45:43
936
417.300
14:48:34
948
417.100
14:50:07
835
416.600
14:51:29
869
417.000
14:55:07
1398
416.600
14:56:01
917
416.500
14:56:01
852
417.100
14:58:09
977
417.200
15:00:21
2103
417.200
15:00:21
500
417.200
15:00:21
846
417.000
15:00:34
977
417.000
15:00:34
223
417.000
15:04:00
1977
417.000
15:04:00
666
417.000
15:04:00
1184
416.600
15:04:26
943
416.200
15:04:31
77
416.100
15:04:31
304
416.100
15:04:31
545
416.000
15:04:31
980
416.300
15:04:31
866
415.400
15:06:30
911
415.400
15:06:30
914
415.500
15:08:52
1016
415.800
15:10:44
1031
415.700
15:10:44
887
415.400
15:11:39
1037
415.600
15:13:15
891
415.600
15:13:15
208
415.600
15:13:15
838
415.400
15:13:46
106
415.400
15:13:46
1002
414.900
15:15:07
899
415.700
15:17:19
144
415.700
15:17:19
1035
415.700
15:17:19
948
415.600
15:17:56
951
415.400
15:18:30
882
415.400
15:18:30
545
416.100
15:24:00
344
416.100
15:24:00
35
416.100
15:24:00
868
416.100
15:24:00
1549
416.100
15:24:00
988
415.600
15:25:42
965
416.200
15:28:13
1021
416.100
15:28:30
972
415.700
15:30:13
990
415.700
15:30:42
1025
415.400
15:32:07
824
415.000
15:32:48
876
415.000
15:32:53
65
415.000
15:32:53
1040
415.300
15:35:31
985
415.900
15:36:51
836
415.400
15:38:11
960
415.400
15:39:34
977
415.200
15:40:42
848
415.700
15:43:19
918
415.700
15:43:19
22
415.900
15:44:27
891
416.000
15:45:00
221
416.700
15:47:01
950
416.600
15:47:01
998
416.700
15:47:01
1021
416.200
15:49:45
670
416.500
15:53:37
208
416.500
15:53:37
935
416.600
15:54:06
1032
416.500
15:55:20
990
417.600
15:57:56
938
417.700
15:58:38
523
417.700
15:59:35
362
417.700
15:59:35
852
417.400
16:00:18
921
417.800
16:02:18
1136
418.600
16:03:47
1074
419.000
16:05:10
936
418.900
16:05:17
889
418.600
16:07:06
975
418.700
16:08:07
1000
418.400
16:09:25
916
418.600
16:10:40
306
418.700
16:12:13
712
418.700
16:12:13
1034
418.600
16:12:42
441
418.500
16:13:21