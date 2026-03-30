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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 17:25
4,820 Euro
-0,41 % -0,020
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8204,88018:52
4,8204,88018:52
PR Newswire
30.03.2026 17:54 Uhr
117 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 30

30 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 415.082p. The highest price paid per share was 419.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 409.900p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0250% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 550,112,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 758,306,659. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1024

409.900

08:00:12

747

411.300

08:04:42

48

412.100

08:08:12

865

412.100

08:08:12

840

413.900

08:16:00

150

413.900

08:16:00

975

414.400

08:16:00

873

413.500

08:29:21

1347

413.500

08:29:51

848

413.700

08:32:10

991

413.500

08:32:49

977

413.700

08:35:11

40

413.700

08:35:11

987

413.800

08:39:34

955

413.200

08:40:28

931

413.200

08:45:40

80

413.400

08:50:35

802

413.400

08:50:35

983

413.400

08:56:46

910

413.400

09:06:45

955

413.300

09:07:44

1004

414.100

09:22:48

835

413.800

09:23:41

37

413.800

09:23:41

295

414.200

09:32:05

687

414.200

09:32:05

263

414.100

09:32:13

657

414.100

09:32:13

902

414.200

09:33:57

965

413.800

09:34:38

896

413.400

09:39:34

803

413.700

09:48:13

375

413.700

09:48:13

900

413.600

09:48:13

845

413.400

09:51:36

912

413.400

09:56:22

1040

413.700

10:04:07

976

414.000

10:07:57

1029

413.800

10:08:46

130

413.400

10:10:40

908

413.400

10:10:40

984

413.400

10:17:38

681

413.400

10:17:38

218

413.400

10:17:38

18

413.700

10:19:33

176

413.700

10:19:33

742

413.600

10:19:33

905

413.700

10:19:33

504

413.600

10:35:20

858

413.600

10:35:20

336

413.600

10:35:20

920

413.400

10:41:17

968

413.100

10:41:45

842

413.300

10:43:48

1001

412.800

10:47:16

897

412.600

10:54:32

1162

412.800

10:54:32

872

412.300

11:02:59

868

412.500

11:05:05

1023

412.400

11:05:05

998

412.400

11:08:05

145

412.600

11:08:05

772

412.600

11:08:05

981

412.500

11:19:25

914

412.300

11:24:40

970

412.300

11:28:22

1007

412.400

11:39:00

891

412.400

11:39:00

349

412.400

11:42:59

514

412.400

11:42:59

810

412.400

11:42:59

100

412.400

11:42:59

917

412.100

11:43:33

1925

413.300

12:02:00

938

413.300

12:02:00

200

413.000

12:02:05

675

413.300

12:07:26

938

413.400

12:09:29

1619

413.400

12:09:29

938

413.100

12:10:50

1189

414.100

12:18:55

973

413.900

12:19:55

876

414.000

12:25:48

1229

415.800

12:28:04

889

415.900

12:28:04

47

415.900

12:28:04

998

415.200

12:29:50

889

415.200

12:40:17

949

415.200

12:40:17

899

414.800

12:41:24

33

415.700

12:51:40

982

415.700

12:51:56

950

415.700

12:51:56

1032

415.700

12:56:25

888

415.700

12:56:25

904

415.300

12:56:38

893

415.500

13:01:40

989

415.300

13:01:42

969

414.400

13:04:03

570

414.400

13:09:53

403

414.400

13:09:53

1012

414.400

13:09:53

1030

414.200

13:11:32

1025

413.700

13:16:05

1244

414.100

13:23:59

882

413.900

13:24:08

1001

414.200

13:33:35

915

414.200

13:33:35

992

413.900

13:35:55

897

414.000

13:36:50

948

413.700

13:39:42

1337

415.600

13:54:12

875

415.600

13:55:05

182

415.500

13:55:11

806

415.500

13:55:11

946

415.200

13:56:14

869

415.200

13:57:16

1025

415.400

14:02:03

55

415.200

14:03:55

864

415.200

14:03:55

920

414.700

14:05:47

1027

414.400

14:08:40

995

414.700

14:12:30

56

415.700

14:22:00

62

415.600

14:22:22

950

415.600

14:22:22

884

415.500

14:22:22

97

415.500

14:22:22

981

415.700

14:22:22

870

415.700

14:28:42

984

415.700

14:28:42

217

415.300

14:29:58

142

415.300

14:29:58

11

415.300

14:29:58

580

415.300

14:29:58

865

415.000

14:30:01

1050

415.000

14:30:01

31

415.000

14:30:01

895

415.000

14:31:01

1016

414.700

14:32:07

868

416.200

14:35:25

956

415.700

14:36:00

979

415.700

14:37:00

1669

417.600

14:42:51

837

417.600

14:42:51

942

417.600

14:44:05

1048

417.600

14:44:05

1037

417.600

14:44:05

1005

417.300

14:45:43

936

417.300

14:48:34

948

417.100

14:50:07

835

416.600

14:51:29

869

417.000

14:55:07

1398

416.600

14:56:01

917

416.500

14:56:01

852

417.100

14:58:09

977

417.200

15:00:21

2103

417.200

15:00:21

500

417.200

15:00:21

846

417.000

15:00:34

977

417.000

15:00:34

223

417.000

15:04:00

1977

417.000

15:04:00

666

417.000

15:04:00

1184

416.600

15:04:26

943

416.200

15:04:31

77

416.100

15:04:31

304

416.100

15:04:31

545

416.000

15:04:31

980

416.300

15:04:31

866

415.400

15:06:30

911

415.400

15:06:30

914

415.500

15:08:52

1016

415.800

15:10:44

1031

415.700

15:10:44

887

415.400

15:11:39

1037

415.600

15:13:15

891

415.600

15:13:15

208

415.600

15:13:15

838

415.400

15:13:46

106

415.400

15:13:46

1002

414.900

15:15:07

899

415.700

15:17:19

144

415.700

15:17:19

1035

415.700

15:17:19

948

415.600

15:17:56

951

415.400

15:18:30

882

415.400

15:18:30

545

416.100

15:24:00

344

416.100

15:24:00

35

416.100

15:24:00

868

416.100

15:24:00

1549

416.100

15:24:00

988

415.600

15:25:42

965

416.200

15:28:13

1021

416.100

15:28:30

972

415.700

15:30:13

990

415.700

15:30:42

1025

415.400

15:32:07

824

415.000

15:32:48

876

415.000

15:32:53

65

415.000

15:32:53

1040

415.300

15:35:31

985

415.900

15:36:51

836

415.400

15:38:11

960

415.400

15:39:34

977

415.200

15:40:42

848

415.700

15:43:19

918

415.700

15:43:19

22

415.900

15:44:27

891

416.000

15:45:00

221

416.700

15:47:01

950

416.600

15:47:01

998

416.700

15:47:01

1021

416.200

15:49:45

670

416.500

15:53:37

208

416.500

15:53:37

935

416.600

15:54:06

1032

416.500

15:55:20

990

417.600

15:57:56

938

417.700

15:58:38

523

417.700

15:59:35

362

417.700

15:59:35

852

417.400

16:00:18

921

417.800

16:02:18

1136

418.600

16:03:47

1074

419.000

16:05:10

936

418.900

16:05:17

889

418.600

16:07:06

975

418.700

16:08:07

1000

418.400

16:09:25

916

418.600

16:10:40

306

418.700

16:12:13

712

418.700

16:12:13

1034

418.600

16:12:42

441

418.500

16:13:21

© 2026 PR Newswire
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