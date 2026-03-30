Supported by significant progress in the financing of its industrial project in France, Carbios confirms its objective to build the Longlaville plant

Carbios confirms its objective for the Longlaville plant construction project, within a project financing framework and a target of starting production by H1 2028.





Carbios has a solid cash position, with around €60 million at the end of December 2025, allowing the Company to meet its operating expenses beyond the next 12 months.





To support the successful execution of its strategic projects, the Board of Directors appoints Benoît Grenot as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Carbios.





Clermont-Ferrand (France), 30 March 2026 (5:45 pm CEST). Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris?: ALCRB) confirms its objective to build the Longlaville plant.

1. Longlaville Plant Project

Carbios confirms its objective to build the Longlaville plant and indicates that it has continued to work on structuring the financing required to resume the project.

Discussions aimed at finalizing this financing structure are progressing constructively but are not yet completed.

In addition to the €42.5 million public funding that has been confirmed and contractually secured, the financing of Carbios 54 (the entity created to operate the project) would come from:

Debt financing from partnering banks, guaranteed by mechanisms such as GPS and EIFO 1 ,

, Equity contributions from several French partners, under a project-financing scheme,

An equity contribution from Carbios in addition to its in-kind contributions (intellectual property and work carried out by Carbios for the project).

These contributions would make Carbios a minority, non-controlling shareholder, such that the debt and financial results of Carbios 54 would not be consolidated by Carbios.

If finalized, this structure would cover the estimated construction cost of the plant estimated at €230 million, as well as all costs related to the start-up of the project2.

The objective of the stakeholders involved in the project is to finalize the various components of this financing in the coming weeks, with a view to closing the deal by Q3 2026.

Amid French and European regulatory frameworks that increasingly support chemical recycling³, Carbios is confident in its ability to conclude new pre-sales contracts for products from the Longlaville plant and reach 70% of the future site's production capacity in the coming months.

In light of these developments, Carbios' Board of Directors has approved the continuation of discussions regarding the structuring of the financing required to resume the project, with a view to achieving a start of production at the Longlaville plant by H1 2028, subject to the finalization of the project.

2. Governance Update

To support the successful execution of Carbios' development projects, including the Longlaville project and the partnership with Wankai, the Board of Directors has appointed Benoît Grenot as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Isabelle Parize, Chairwoman of Carbios' Board of Directors, and Vincent Kamel, Chief Executive Officer of Carbios:"We are delighted to welcome Benoît Grenot to the Company: his leadership, international experience, particularly in China, and strong operational discipline will be key assets in finalizing the remaining financing steps for the Longlaville project and ensuring the long-term success of the strategic partnership with Wankai."

Benoît Grenot, Deputy CEO:"I am fully aware of the honor and responsibility of supporting Carbios at this pivotal stage of its development, and I am committed to bringing all my expertise and know-how to these strategic projects. I am convinced of Carbios' value and of the potential of its technologies to rethink the lifecycle of plastics."

Benoît Grenot, a graduate engineer from the École des Mines de Paris, led Baikowski (a specialty chemicals group operating in Europe, the United States, and Japan) for more than ten years, where he implemented a strategy focused on value creation, innovation, and international expansion. Prior to that, he held operational management positions abroad, notably in China within the Saint-Gobain Group, strengthening his expertise in industrial markets and materials value chains.

3. Financial Situation

Carbios has a solid cash position, with around €60 million at the end of December 2025, enabling the company to meet its operating expenses beyond the next 12 months.

The projected cash consumption for 2026 (excluding the Longlaville project) is estimated at around €20 million. Carbios continues to optimize its operating costs.

Carbios' 2025 annual results are expected to be published on 17 April 2026.

4. Update on Legal Proceedings

Following the departure of its former executive, Mr. Philippe Pouletty, two legal actions have been initiated against Carbios and its management: a first action through direct summons related to the remuneration of the Chairwoman and the Chief Executive Officer, and a second action seeking access to certain company documents.

The company intends to defend itself vigorously against these unfounded allegations.

A complaint against persons unknown for false accusation has been filed by Carbios with the Public Prosecutor at the Lyon Judicial Court, along with a motion for retraction to obtain the return of the documents that were seized.

Carbios' management and all members of the Board of Directors deplore the attacks from this former executive who, for personal reasons connected to the circumstances of his departure-following facts that could be characterized as harassment, repeats threats, and attempts at intimidation-acts solely with the intention of harming the Company and its leadership.

The Board of Directors has unanimously reaffirmed its full and complete support for the Company's management and confirms its total confidence in the executive team to continue implementing the strategy underway.

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About Carbios:

Carbios is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies-dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation-are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. Carbios is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium. Carbios is part of the global community of B Corp certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn: carbios / Instagram: carbios

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios' financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios' future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF"), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

Carbios

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations

contact@Carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76 Maarc - Press Relations

Bruno Arabian

bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Simon Dulucq

Simon.dulucq@maarc.fr

+33 (0) 6 10 98 55 64





1 The GPS scheme of Bpifrance and EIFO (Denmark) are designed to support strategic projects, notably by providing a partial guarantee on loans.

2 Namely, equipment, engineering and start-up costs, contingencies expenses to address the uncertainties inherent in any industrial project, working capital requirements for the future plant, reserve accounts, operating expenses for this industrial entity until it becomes profitable, future repayments of loan interest and principal, as well as financial fees related to obtaining the loans and guarantees.

3 In France, the IMPR (Incorporation of Recycled Plastics) decree of September 5, 2025, establishes a bonus of up to €1,000/tonne for the incorporation of recycled plastics from difficult-to-recycle streams. At the European level, the SUPD implementing decision adopted on February 6, 2026, recognizes chemical recycling and limits the consideration of r-PET imported from outside the EU until November 21, 2027.



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