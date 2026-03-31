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WKN: A3EWCS | ISIN: LU2598331598 | Ticker-Symbol: TW10
Tradegate
30.03.26 | 21:52
24,910 Euro
+0,28 % +0,070
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TENARIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENARIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,71024,94030.03.
24,74024,93030.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 02:46 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Tenaris SA: Tenaris Files its 2025 Annual Report and its Annual Report on Form 20-F

LUXEMBOURG, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) filed today its 2025 Annual Report with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and with the other securities regulators of the markets where its securities are listed.

The 2025 Annual Report, which may be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at www.bourse.lu/regulated-information-oam and is also available on Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.com, includes the following:

  • a consolidated management report containing the financial and non-financial information (or sustainability statement) required by applicable law;
  • the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31st December 2025,
  • the annual accounts as at 31st December 2025; and
  • the management certifications and external auditors' reports on such consolidated financial statements, annual accounts and sustainability statement.

Tenaris will also file tomorrow, March 31, 2026, its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The 2025 annual report on Form 20-F will be available to be downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and from Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.com.

Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of any of these reports, free of charge, through our website at ir.tenaris.com/tools/printed-materials.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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