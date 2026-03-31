Rakuten Mobile Continues to Leverage Netcracker's Next-Generation, Cloud-Ready Digital Business Solution as it Prioritizes Delivery of the Best Customer Experience in the Market

Netcracker Technology announced today that Japanese operator Rakuten Mobile has extended its large-scale partnership for the AI-enabled, cloud-native Netcracker Digital BSS platform and professional and managed services to support its nationwide 4G and 5G network in Japan.

Netcracker's partnership with Rakuten Mobile plays a key role in the operator's ability to scale at speed, delivering a digital, cloud-native BSS foundation that supports rapid growth and service innovation. By enabling automated, personalized customer journeys and integrating deeply with Rakuten's broader ecosystem, including its Rakuten Points loyalty program, Netcracker's solutions have helped Rakuten Mobile dramatically improve customer experience while simplifying operations and quickly scaling new services.

The extension of the partnership is a testament to the success of the alliance with Netcracker since Rakuten Mobile launched as a new and disruptive operator in the Japanese market in 2019. Netcracker will provide ongoing support for the delivery of superior digital experiences for all of Rakuten Mobile's customers.

Netcracker Digital BSS, part of Netcracker Digital Platform, gives Rakuten Mobile the ability to support digital-first services and experiences based on cloud economics and the power of AI, including implementing specialized business processes to onboard customers quickly, automate numerous processes and streamline Rakuten's business and customer-facing interactions.

"Netcracker was our BSS platform of choice when we launched as the new operator in Japan seven years ago, and they helped us get off the ground and running very quickly to great success," said Hiroshi Takeshita, Managing Executive Officer and Vice Chief Technology Officer at Rakuten Mobile. "We are impressed with the evolution of Netcracker's platform over the years, especially the tight integration with its Agentic AI solution, which will give us the intelligence, speed, scale and security to continue making inroads in the market."

"Since we started working with Rakuten Mobile as a true greenfield project, they have evolved into a significant player in the highly competitive Japanese mobile market," said Bob Titus, Chief Technology Officer at Netcracker. "We are honored to be placed in this position of trust to continue helping Rakuten Mobile break down barriers as it positions itself for future expansion."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

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