TRACTIAL: Structuring A Fintech And Stablecoin Infrastructure Platform Around IBEXIAL

TRACTIAL (Euronext Growth Paris - ALTRA), a regulated fintech infrastructure company specializing in payments and digital assets, announces the creation of a fintech and stablecoin infrastructure platform built around IBEXIAL company, aimed at contributing to the development of next-generation financial infrastructures integrating blockchain and digital assets within environments enhanced by AI-driven systems.

As a payment institution licensed by the ACPR and registered as a digital asset service provider (PSAN) with the AMF, TRACTIAL develops infrastructures designed to connect traditional payment systems with emerging financial use cases linked to blockchain, notably through solutions based on euro-denominated stablecoins.





A TECHNOLOGY LAYER ENABLING NEXT-GENERATION FINTECH OFFERINGS

IBEXIAL develops software and technological solutions designed to enhance TRACTIAL's fintech infrastructure capabilities and expand its ecosystem of partners able to integrate its offerings and serve end customers using its regulated services.

These developments notably include:

self-custodial wallet technologies and their integration with Web3 protocols

technical tools enabling conversion between euros and digital assets (including stablecoins)

application environments combining euro-denominated payment accounts and crypto wallets

software infrastructures enabling the integration of payment rails based on euro stablecoins

The associated financial and digital asset services remain provided by TRACTIAL within the framework of its regulatory licenses.





AN ORGANIZATION COMBINING BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY AND REGULATED INFRASTRUCTURE

TRACTIAL holds a founding minority stake in IBEXIAL and benefits from specific rights contributing to the strategic and regulatory alignment of the developments carried out.

This organization separates the technology layer developed by IBEXIAL from the regulated financial layer operated by TRACTIAL, thereby enhancing innovation capacity within a controlled regulatory framework, while maintaining full oversight of financial flows, compliance processes and customer relationships.

IBEXIAL also contributes to the development of an ecosystem of partners and platforms integrating the group's fintech and blockchain solutions.





INITIAL PILOT PROJECTS UNDER PREPARATION

Several pilot projects are currently being prepared with partner SaaS platforms, supported by the teams of IBEXIAL and TRACTIAL. Initial commercial deployments are expected in the coming months.



ABOUT TRACTIAL

TRACTIAL is a French financial infrastructure group listed on Euronext Growth Paris, developing payment infrastructures and regulated financial services for the European market.



Authorized as a Payment Institution by the ACPR and registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF, the Company operates technological infrastructures and financial platforms used by businesses to integrate payments, financial accounts, stablecoins and conversion solutions between traditional currencies and digital assets (crypto-assets), notably through gateways between traditional finance and certain cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, within a European regulatory framework.



At the intersection of traditional finance, blockchain and digital currencies, TRACTIAL develops infrastructures designed to support the evolution of payment systems and the emergence of a new generation of digital financial services.



Regulatory information: Payment Institution supervised by the ACPR - CIB 16748

Registered with the REGAFI register of the Banque de France - identifier n°61076

Registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF (procedures underway under the European MiCA regulation)

TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

(ISIN Code: FR0014014ZV8 - Ticker: ALTRA)

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97290-tractial-2026-03-31-structuring-fintech-and-stablecoin-infrastructure-platform-ibexial.pdf