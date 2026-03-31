Acquisition of up to 9.5% of Getlink's share capital and achievement of up to 29.9% of voting rights

Regulatory News:

Mundys today announces that it strengthens its strategic position in Getlink with the acquisition1 of up to 9.5% of Getlink share capital. 3.5% of Getlink's share capital will be acquired upfront, with the ability for Mundys to acquire up to an additional 6.0% conditional upon Mundys receiving the required regulatory approval, expected by April 20262

As a result of acquiring 3.5% of Getlink's shares, Mundys will hold 19.0% of Getlink's share capital and up to 24.9% of its voting rights3 confirming itself as one of the main shareholders of the company. Should the required regulatory approval be obtained, Mundys will have the ability to increase its shareholding in Getlink up to 25.0% of the share capital and a maximum of 29.9% of the voting rights4

The transaction further confirms Mundys' commitment, initiated in 2018, to support Getlink, its management, its employees and its long-term strategy. The acquisition is also in line with Mundys' strategy to strengthen its investments in France, a major European country in which the company firmly believes and where it has been operating in the infrastructure sector for more than ten years, through a collaborative approach with local stakeholders and institutions.

Mundys may further increase its stake depending on market conditions and has no intention to take control or to request the nomination of additional board members.

The Mundys Group, controlled by Edizione with Blackstone as its second-largest shareholder, manages motorway and airport concessions and provides mobility services. The Group operates in 24 countries, with France representing the most significant market for Mundys with 28% EBITDA contribution in 2025 over consolidated results. In terms of employment, approximately 6,000 people work for the Group in the country. Since it began operating in the country, Mundys has invested ca. €11 billion in French infrastructure assets. In addition to Getlink, the Group's assets in France include the SANEF, SAPN and A63 motorway concessions (managed through Abertis), as well as Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur (ACA), which operates Nice Airport, the second busiest airport in France. The Group operates in line with a strategic approach strongly focused on sustainability, driven by a Climate Action Plan. Sustainability objectives are measured and certified, reinforcing the Group's commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2040.

Mundys S.p.A. is an Italian Issuer of notes under its €5,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Notes") which are admitted to the regulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin and to trading on its regulated market.

This announcement is released by the Issuer and contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation") and is disclosed in accordance with the Issuer's obligations under Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Mr. Tiziano Ceccarani, Chief Financial Officer of Mundys S.p.A.

_________________________ 1 Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aero 1 Global International S.à r.l., a société responsabilité limitée owner of 15.5% of Getlink's share capital and organized under the laws of the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg, whose registered office is located at 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg ("Aero 1"). 2 This acquisition of 3.5% of Getlink's share capital will result from the transfer of shares by the investment service providers with which Aero 1 has entered into total return swap agreements on the date hereof; such transfer of shares will occur after the conversion of shares into bearer form, as will be instructed by Aero 1 on the date hereof and described in footnote 3; the ability for Aero 1 to acquire a second tranche of shares up to 6.0% of Getlink's share capital is conditional upon clearance by the UK Government under the National Security and Investment Act 2021. 3 Estimation based (i) on the 550,000,000 shares and 699,916,029 voting rights as published by Getlink on 11 March 2026 and (ii) taking into account the switch to single voting right of some of the shares owned by Aero 1 and other conversions already disclosed to the market. As the acquisition of 3.5% of Getlink's shares is subject to such switch, Aero 1 will maintain its voting rights below 25% (although due to certain assimilation rules applicable under French stock market law, a synthetic 25% voting rights threshold is temporarily crossed until the conversion to bearer form becomes effective). 4 See footnote 3. As a result, Aero 1 will maintain its voting rights below 30%.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260330674555/en/

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