GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Diversification and innovation - the basis for stability

GEVORKYAN, a.s. continues to expand its portfolio and brings new technological solutions for customers from completely different, mutually unrelated sectors of European industry.

For a Danish audio technology brand , serial production started in March 2026 on projects for which the development of new materials had been successfully completed in the previous period. At the same time, this represents GEVORKYAN, a.s.'s entry into an entirely new segment of audio and speaker systems.

, serial production started in March 2026 on projects for which the development of new materials had been successfully completed in the previous period. At the same time, this represents GEVORKYAN, a.s.'s entry into an entirely new segment of audio and speaker systems. For a Polish manufacturer of locking systems , whose solutions are also used in medical, food industry and other sterile applications, several months of development were completed and serial production was launched. Progress in this segment builds on GEVORKYAN, a.s.'s long-term investments in the development of quality for highly demanding applications, including a newly built laboratory for the control of the technical cleanliness of products.

, whose solutions are also used in medical, food industry and other sterile applications, several months of development were completed and serial production was launched. Progress in this segment builds on GEVORKYAN, a.s.'s long-term investments in the development of quality for highly demanding applications, including a newly built laboratory for the control of the technical cleanliness of products. From a major German brand in the field of protective and security systems , GEVORKYAN, a.s. has received another project based on the customer's long-term satisfaction. In addition to its financial contribution, this project confirms the company's strong position as a development supplier for strategic projects.

, GEVORKYAN, a.s. has received another project based on the customer's long-term satisfaction. In addition to its financial contribution, this project confirms the company's strong position as a development supplier for strategic projects. For the automotive segment in Hungary, GEVORKYAN, a.s. received official confirmation of the successful completion of a multi-year project of pan-European importance for a new generation of car steering mechanisms. In addition to the European market, customers also plan to use the proposed technical solution for the American market.

"Despite the turbulent period the whole world is experiencing, or perhaps precisely because of it, the company continues to diversify its portfolio so that it covers the widest possible spectrum of industries, materials, continents and currencies. This strategy has proven successful for us during all crises over the last 60 years, and we firmly believe it is the right one today as well," says Dipl.-Ing. Artur Gevorkyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at https://gevorkyan.eu/en/.

Contact information:

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Disclaimer:

The shares of GEVORKYAN, a.s. have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

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