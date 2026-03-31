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WKN: 923064 | ISIN: SE0000565228 | Ticker-Symbol: 9KF
München
31.03.26 | 08:01
1,095 Euro
-1,79 % -0,020
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Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
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MIDSONA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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MIDSONA AB 5-Tage-Chart
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1,0451,11510:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
33 Leser
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Midsona AB: Midsona acquires Risenta, one of Sweden's leading brands within natural and healthy foods

Midsona AB (publ) is strengthening its position within healthy foods on the Swedish market by acquiring the brand Risenta from the food company Paulig's subsidiary Santa Maria AB. The transaction is subject to approval from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products ("ISP"). The acquisition is expected to have a positive effect on both Midsona's EBIT margin and earnings per share and contribute with a yearly increased turnover of approximately 130 million SEK. The transaction is planned to be completed on 1 June 2026.

Risenta is one of Sweden's best-known brands in healthy foods and has been established for over 85 years. Midsona's acquisition of Risenta includes the brand and inventory of finished goods, and during the second half of the year also related production equipment. The acquisition of the brand is being carried out by Midsona's subsidiary Midsona Sverige AB. Production is planned to be integrated into Midsona's existing production facilities. The purchase price preliminary amounts to 45 million SEK, financed with available liquidity. Midsona will also, at a later stage during the year, additionally acquire the associated raw material inventory.

"Risenta is a brand that fits well into our platform of well-established brands with strong positions within healthy foods on the Nordic market. It is a brand born from a passion for good and healthy food, much like several of our existing brands, and we see multiple synergies expected to create value for Midsona, our customers, and not least our shareholders," says Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO at Midsona.

Midsona views the acquisition as an opportunity to further strengthen its position as one of Sweden's leading companies within healthy foods. The brand's market presence in Sweden and its product portfolio complement and reinforce Midsona's position in several growing categories such as seeds and kernels, as well as healthy snacks.

"The sale of Risenta is a strategic decision to sharpen our focus on World Foods and Tex Mex. At the same time, we ensure that the well-known Risenta brand continues to develop where it fits strategically," says Lenita Ingelin, SVP Branded Business Area at Paulig.

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Hjalmarsson, President and CEO
Mobile: +46 768 46 20 46
E-mail: henrik.hjalmarsson@midsona.com

Niclas Lundin, CFO
Mobile: +46 727 25 90 75
E-mail: niclas.lundin@midsona.com

About Midsona
Midsona develops and markets strong brands within health and well-being, with products that help people live a healthier and more sustainable life, with an increased understanding of the origin of the raw material and with transparency as to the content. The Midsona share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information www.midsona.com.

This information is information that Midsona is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-31 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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