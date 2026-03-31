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WKN: A3C5AL | ISIN: SE0016798417 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CR
Frankfurt
31.03.26 | 08:04
0,324 Euro
+0,94 % +0,003
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NETEL HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
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NETEL HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,3580,37810:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Netel Holding AB: Netel signs contract with the City of Stockholm worth 30 million SEK

Netel has signed a contract with the City of Stockholm for civil engineering work in the Gasklocka 3 and 4 neighbourhood in Hjorthagen. The City of Stockholm is a new customer for Netel.

The City of Stockholm is developing the former gasworks area in Hjorthagen by converting old industrial land and port areas into a modern mixed-use city with housing, offices, services and culture. The area is planned for approximately 12,000 homes and 35,000 workplaces.

Netel's first contract with the City of Stockholm includes construction work at Gasklocka 3 and 4, where, among other things, a residential building will be built that will reach 110 meters above sea level.

"We are proud of the trust of the City of Stockholm and happy to be part of the exciting work of developing the old gasworks area in Hjorthagen," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel. "The assignment also shows that we are successful with our strategy of growing with new customers."

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se
Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se
Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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