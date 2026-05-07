Netel Holding AB: Bulletin from Netel Holding AB (publ)'s Annual General Meeting 2026

Netel Holding held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, Thursday 7 May. The AGM resolved in accordance with all proposals from the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee.

The AGM adopted the Parent Company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheet and resolved that no dividend be paid to shareholders for the 2025 financial year. The Board of Directors and the Managing Director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Alireza Etemad, Göran Lundgren and Therese Lundstedt were re-elected members of the Board. Amanda Glave and Jari Burmeister were elected as new members of the Board. Alireza Etemad was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Deloitte AB was re-elected auditor up until the end of the AGM 2027.

The AGM also resolved, among other things, the following:

• to determine fees for the Board of Directors, the auditor and the members and Chairmen of the Audit, Remuneration and Tender committees;

• to approve the Board's remuneration report for 2025;

• to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions until the time of the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, in certain circumstances decide on a new share issue against cash payment, with provision for non-cash or set-off, or otherwise with conditions. Such issues may not result in the company's registered share capital being increased by more than a total of 10 per cent at the time the Board of Directors first utilises the authorisation.

The complete proposals regarding the AGM's resolutions above can be found in the notice, which is available on Netel's website. Minutes from the AGM will be available on Netel's website no later than two weeks after the day of the AGM.

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se

Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se

Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com