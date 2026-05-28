Netel Holding AB: Netel carries out civil engineeering work for Skolfastigheter in Uppsala

Netel is carrying out land and construction work for a temporary modular school in Björklinge, north of Uppsala.

Netel's assignment includes laying the foundations of the modules, water and sanitation work, parking lots and detailed planning including playground equipment. The project is due to be completed in the second half of 2026 and is being carried out as part of Netel's existing framework agreement with Uppsala kommun skol- och omsorgsfastigheter AB. The project is valued at approximately SEK 20 million.

Skolfastigheter owns and manages properties for educational activities in Uppsala Municipality. As the municipality grows and the need for premises increases, Skolfastigheter is also building new properties and expanding its property portfolio.

"Skolfastigheter in Uppsala is an important customer for us and our Infraservices division," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, CEO and President of Netel. "We are proud to be part of building sustainable learning environments for children and young people."

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se

Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se

Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com