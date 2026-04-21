Netel Holding AB: Netel signs new framework agreements with the Swedish Transport Administration regarding the design and construction of telecommunications masts

Netel has signed two framework agreements with the Swedish Transport Administration for the design and construction of telecommunications masts and towers for the new European railway communication system, FRMCS. The Swedish Transport Administration is a new customer for Netel's Telecom division.

The framework agreements are three years with the possibility of extension until 2030. The total value is estimated at just over SEK 130 million by 2030. The agreements cover design including building permits and construction of masts and towers along the railway as well as upgrading existing equipment to the new communication system.

FRMCS - Future Railway Mobile Communication System - is the new railway communication system based on 5G standards that provides interoperability within the EU. Implementation is underway across the continent and in Sweden the national rollout will begin in 2030 and be completed in 2033.

"It means a lot to us to be part of building the new modern communication system for safe and efficient rail traffic in Europe," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO of Netel. "The agreements are also further proof that we are successful with our strategy of growing with new customers."

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se

Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se

Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com