Sleep Cycle AB: Strong Early Demand for Sleep Apnea Risk Detection - Over 150,000 Registrations

Sleep Cycle, the leading AI-powered sleep technology company, today announced that more than 150,000 people have registered interest in its upcoming sleep apnea risk detection solution ahead of its commercial launch.

The strong early demand underscores a significant need within sleep health and supports Sleep Cycle's strategic expansion into medical technology and scalable digital health solutions.

The interest group consists primarily of users in the United States and the United Kingdom, with a balanced gender distribution and a clear overrepresentation of adults aged 45 and above - a demographic disproportionately affected by undiagnosed sleep apnea. Globally, the condition is estimated to impact nearly one billion people, with the majority remaining undiagnosed.

Sleep apnea remains severely underdiagnosed worldwide, creating a substantial unmet need where scalable digital solutions can play a key role. Obstructive sleep apnea is associated with a broad range of chronic health conditions and may serve as an early indicator of elevated overall health risk. Early identification of individuals at elevated risk can enable earlier clinical follow-up and more proactive management of health risks across healthcare systems and employer health programs.

Increasing awareness, combined with demand for accessible at-home risk assessment, is driving structural growth in the global sleep apnea diagnostics and care market. The market for at-home sleep apnea testing alone is estimated at approximately SEK 10 billion, reflecting a significant and structurally growing opportunity. As healthcare systems, insurers and employers increasingly seek scalable and cost-efficient tools for early identification of risk, demand for accessible digital solutions is expected to expand further.

"Sleep apnea remains significantly underdiagnosed, despite its serious impact on long-term health and quality of life," said Erik Jivmark, CEO of Sleep Cycle. "Seeing more than 150,000 individuals register their interest ahead of commercial availability reinforces our conviction that there is clear demand for more accessible solutions for early detection of sleep apnea risk."

A Strategic Step Into Medical Technology

Sleep Cycle's sleep apnea solution builds on more than a decade of experience in proprietary audio-based sleep analysis, trusted by millions of users worldwide. The solution is designed to integrate naturally into existing sleep routines at home, lowering the barrier to initial risk assessment.

This represents a key step in Sleep Cycle's broader strategy to expand beyond consumer sleep tracking into medical technology and more advanced health applications. In parallel with direct-to-consumer distribution, the solution is being developed to enable integration with partners, creating long-term opportunities within insurance, employer health programs and digital health platforms. The ongoing clinical validation study is progressing according to plan, and the company continues preparations for regulatory submission as part of the next phase toward commercialization.

The size and engagement of the interest group provide clear confirmation of market demand and support commercial planning ahead of launch, while also strengthening the foundation for future partner discussions.

For more information, please contact:

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR

elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

Erik Jivmark | CEO

erik.jivmark@sleepcycle.com

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.