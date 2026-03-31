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WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475 | Ticker-Symbol: AOMD
Tradegate
31.03.26 | 10:20
24,200 Euro
+5,31 % +1,220
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALSTOM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALSTOM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,17024,20010:29
24,17024,20010:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Alstom S.A.: Alstom signs a new systems contract in the AMECA region

31 March 2026 - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new systems contract in the AMECA region, as part of a consortium, with a total project value of USD 2.75 billion. Alstom's share represents approximately 30% of the total contract value, corresponding to approximately EUR 700 million.

This order has been recorded in Alstom's Q4 2025/2026 fiscal year.

Alstom is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.



About Alstom
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.
ContactsPress
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Souade BEKHTI -Tel.: +971 56 995 45 76
Souade.bekhti@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
cyril.guerin@alstomgroup.com



Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
guillaume.gauville@alstomgroup.com



Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
jalal.dahmane@alstomgroup.com









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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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