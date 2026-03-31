Alstom S.A.: Alstom signs a new systems contract in the AMECA region

31 March 2026 - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, is pleased to announce that it has signed a new systems contract in the AMECA region, as part of a consortium, with a total project value of USD 2.75 billion. Alstom's share represents approximately 30% of the total contract value, corresponding to approximately EUR 700 million.

This order has been recorded in Alstom's Q4 2025/2026 fiscal year.

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