

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French rail transport company Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) announced Friday that it has secured a 915 million euro turnkey contract to deliver Belgrade's Metro Line 1, the first fully automated metro system in Serbia.



This project, connecting in the first phase Makisko Polje to Karaburma will alleviate surface congestion and unlock Belgrade's potential as a leading European capital city.



The first phase of Metro Line 1 will span 15 km and 15 stations, including 11 km of tunnels, by cutting directly through the city center.



Metro Line 1 will fundamentally change how nearly two million residents navigate their city, providing a reliable and safe alternative to road transit.



For the project, public utility company Belgrade Metro & Train, with Alstom as system integrator, will deliver a full turnkey metro solution, including 32 Metropolis driverless three-car trains, signaling and telecommunications, power supply, trackwork, platform screen doors, depot equipment, a centralized control center, and comprehensive cybersecurity systems.



The metro will be equipped with Alstom's advanced Urbalis CBTC technology, enabling fully automated, high-capacity and reliable operations. The Metropolis trains will be manufactured at Alstom's Valenciennes site in France.



The project benefits from French government funding support, underlining the strong bilateral cooperation between France and Serbia. Alstom has now officially entered the design phase for Metro Line 1.



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