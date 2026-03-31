Skanska AB: Communiqué from Skanska's Annual General Meeting 2026

The Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Skanska AB (publ) (the "Company") was held on March 31, 2026. Presentations at the Meeting by the Chair of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), Hans Biörck, and the President and CEO, Anders Danielsson, will be available on Skanska's website, www.group.skanska.com/.

Income statements and balance sheets

The Meeting adopted the income statement and the balance sheet for the parent company as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for 2025.

Dividend

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to pay a dividend to the shareholders of SEK 14.00 per share, of which SEK 8.50 per share as ordinary dividend and SEK 5.50 per share as extraordinary dividend. The record date for receiving dividend was set to Thursday, April 2, 2026 and the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Discharge from liability

The Meeting resolved to discharge the Board members and the President from liability for their administration in 2025.

Board of Directors

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the Board members Hans Biörck, Pär Boman, Mats Hederos, Martin Lindqvist, Catherine Marcus, Jayne McGivern, Henrik Sjölund and Åsa Söderström Winberg. Hans Biörck was re-elected Chair of the Board.

It was noted that the trade unions have appointed Richard Hörstedt, Fredrik Norrman and Anders Rättgård as employee representatives on the Board with Malte Fält, Veronica Lundqvist and Hans Reinholdsson as deputies.

Board fees

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, on fees to members of the Board elected by the Meeting as follows:

SEK 2,580,000 to the Chair of the Board;

SEK 860,000 to each other board member;

SEK 375,000 to the Chair of the Audit Committee and SEK 245,000 to each other member of the committee;

SEK 125,000 to the Chair of the Compensation Committee and SEK 120,000 to each other member of the committee;

SEK 255,000 to the Chair and each other member of the Project Review Committee.

Auditor

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the accounting firm Ernst & Young AB as auditor for the period until the close of the next Annual General Meeting and resolved that fees to the auditor be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Instruction for the Nomination Committee

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to adopt a revised instruction for the appointment and assignment of the Nomination Committee.

Remuneration report for 2025

The Meeting approved the Board's remuneration report for 2025.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on acquisitions of the Company's own Class B shares to secure delivery of shares to participants in the Company's long-term share saving program

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board to, on one or several occasions during the period until the Annual General Meeting 2027, resolve on acquisitions of no more than 3,500,000 own Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm to secure delivery of Class B shares to participants in the long-term share saving program resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2025 ("Seop 7"). Acquired own Class B shares may be transferred to participants in Seop 7 in accordance with the conditions resolved by the Annual General Meeting 2025.

Authorization for the Board to resolve on acquisitions of the Company's own Class B shares to adapt the Company's capital structure

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board to, on one or several occasions during the period until the Annual General Meeting 2027, acquire such number of own Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm as may result in the Company's holding of own shares, following each acquisition, amounting to not more than one-tenth of the total number of shares in the Company. The purpose of the authorization is to provide the Board with increased flexibility to adapt the Company's capital structure and thereby contribute to increased shareholder value.

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Minutes with complete resolutions from the Meeting will be made available on the Company's website, www.group.skanska.com/, no later than Tuesday April 14, 2026. A copy of the minutes, excluding the voting list, will also be sent upon request to shareholders who provide their address to the Company.

For further information please contact:

Åsa Thunman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 89 00

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.