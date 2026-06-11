Skanska AB: Skanska divests rental multifamily project in Gothenburg, Sweden, for about SEK 500M

Skanska divests a self-developed rental multifamily project at Hisingen in Gothenburg, Sweden, to the Folksam Group through KPA Pension for about SEK 500M. The divestment will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development in the second quarter of 2026. Occupancy will occur in connection with completion of the project in the second quarter, 2029.

The project, in Sankt Jörgens Park on Hisingen in Gothenburg, comprises a total of 142 rental apartments and a total leasable area of ??just over 10,100 square meters (about 108,700 square feet). The homes are designed with a focus on functional floor plans and good quality of living, and the residents will have access to services and recreation. The buildings will be 6-10 stories high with underlying garages.

The buildings are being developed with a focus on energy efficiency and reduced climate impact during both the construction phase and operation. The intention is to achieve energy class B and certification of the buildings according to Miljöbyggnad, Silver level.

Preparatory work has started with construction scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

For further information please contact:

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.