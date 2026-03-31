NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Increases Ownership with Open Market Purchase of 500,000 Common Shares

CEO says Our stock is 'stupidly cheap' and represents a massive disconnect from our current fundamentals

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company"), a leader in generative AI-powered event solutions and 3D modeling, announced that its CEO, Evan Gappelberg, has purchased an additional 500,000 common shares of the Company through open market purchases at an average price of $0.12 CAD per share or .09 USD.

Following this acquisition, Mr. Gappelberg now beneficially owns or controls more than 30 million common shares of the Company. This purchase was made for investment purposes and reflects the CEO's continued confidence in the Company's AI-driven growth strategy and the accelerating enterprise adoption of its event technology platform.

Management Commentary "I am continuing to increase my ownership in Nextech3D.ai because I believe our current market valuation does not reflect the significant operational milestones we have achieved in early 2026," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai.

"In my view, our stock is 'stupidly cheap' and represents a massive disconnect from our current fundamentals. We are seeing a high-conviction setup in the AI event software space, and I believe a re-rating could happen as soon the market begins to price in our record 95% gross margins and 59% year-over-year revenue growth. With our unified AI Event Operating System gaining traction with Tier 1 clients, I see this as an asymmetric opportunity to build my position while the valuation remains at these levels."

Operational Momentum The Company has reported a strong start to 2026, recently achieving profitability in its Krafty Labs division and securing 50 new customer contracts since January . The Company's unified AI platform is increasingly being utilized by Fortune 1000 companies for registration, interactive mapping, and AI-driven engagement tools. Management believes the shift toward high-margin SaaS revenue and the implementation of a recent 20-30% price increase positions the Company for sustained scalability within the $1.5 trillion global events industry. According to Event Industry Live

The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquirer are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquirer and/or its joint actors could increase or decrease their respective investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

About Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, and 3D modeling. Through its ecosystem, including Eventdex , Map D , and Krafty Labs , the Company provides a unified "AI Event OS" for large-scale enterprise, education, and government events worldwide.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

investor.relations@nextech3d.ai

www.nextech3d.ai

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in live event solutions, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D, Eventdex, and KraftyLab platforms, the company provides interactive floor plans, registration, ticketing, and blockchain-enabled credentialing serving large Fortune 500 organizations worldwide including Google, Oracle, Microsoft, Netflix and others.

Website: www.Nextech3D.ai

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai .

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

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Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's ability to achieve cash-flow positivity, the growth of the AI event software market, and the expected benefits of the CEO's share purchase. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-ceo-evan-gappelberg-increases-ownership-with-open-ma-1153576