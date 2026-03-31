EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Science

Catalyst Crew Technologies Appoints Carlos Pena as Chief Financial Officer



31.03.2026 / 14:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - March 31, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company"), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company developing telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced the appointment of Carlos Pena as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Pena brings over a decade of experience in accounting, financial management, and audit support across multiple industries, including insurance, technology, and professional services. His background includes roles in financial reporting, tax compliance, budgeting, and operational finance. Mr. Pena began his career in external audit with Crowe Horwath International, where he supported audit procedures, internal control evaluations, and financial reporting processes. He subsequently held accounting and finance roles with organizations including Banesco Seguros, Vivir Seguros, and Netser Venezuela, where he was responsible for financial analysis, reconciliations, and regulatory compliance. More recently, Mr. Pena has served in senior finance and administrative roles, including as Supervisor of Administration and Finance within the aviation sector, where he has overseen financial operations, budgeting, internal controls, and audit coordination. In addition to his corporate experience, Mr. Pena has worked as an independent accountant, supporting multiple businesses with financial reporting, tax filings, payroll administration, and compliance with local regulatory requirements. Mr. Pena holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Alejandro de Humboldt in Caracas, Venezuela. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Pena is expected to support the Company's financial reporting functions, accounting infrastructure, and internal control processes as it advances its strategic initiatives in artificial intelligence-driven healthcare and digital health services. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp., stated: "Carlos brings strong hands-on financial and operational experience that we believe will be valuable as we continue building our financial infrastructure and supporting our growth initiatives in Latin America." The Company continues to build its management team as it advances the development of its digital health and artificial intelligence platform and evaluates opportunities for expansion across emerging markets. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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