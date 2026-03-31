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WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118 | Ticker-Symbol: AVS
Tradegate
31.03.26 | 16:05
639,20 Euro
+2,73 % +17,00
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
640,60641,0016:40
638,20638,6016:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 15:10 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ASM International NV: ASM announces details of the Q1 2026 conference call and webcast

Almere, the Netherlands
March 31, 2026

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report its first quarter 2026 financial results at approximately 6:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

ASM will host the quarterly earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference-call participants should pre-register using this link to receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at this link.

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contacts
Investor and media relationsInvestor relations
Victor BareñoHuiying Jing
T: +31 88 100 8500T: +31 88 100 8124
E: investor.relations@asm.comE: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20260331 ASM announces details of Q1 2026 conference call and webcast

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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