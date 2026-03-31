Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Boom trifft Rekord-Bohrungen: Steht diese Aktie vor der nächsten Rally?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DN2N | ISIN: SE0009663826 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MA
Tradegate
31.03.26 | 11:13
12,130 Euro
+0,66 % +0,080
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,06012,11018:20
12,07012,10017:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 17:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ambea AB: Ambea increases growth pace to meet care needs in the Nordics - new care home in Denmark

Ambea is expanding its operations in the Nordic region. Within the Danish business area Altiden, an agreement has been signed to operate a new care home in Munkebo, Kerteminde Municipality.

The new care home will accommodate 96 residents and is expected to open in 2028. The establishment is a concrete step in the increased growth enabled by improved market conditions in Denmark.

"The establishment in Munkebo is a clear example of the improved conditions we are seeing in Denmark. The new elderly care legislation introduced in 2025 enables developments in own operations, and during the recent years we have strengthened both occupancy and profitability in Altiden. This allows us to contribute to the much-needed expansion of elderly care in Denmark, as demand is expected to grow significantly in the coming years," says Mark Jensen, CEO and Group CEO of Ambea.

"We look forward to establishing Altiden Fribo Munkebo in close collaboration with Kerteminde Municipality and contributing to more modern elderly care capacity," says Trine Mottlau, CEO of Altiden.

Altiden is Ambea's business area in Denmark and one of the country's leading private care providers, with around 50 operations within elderly care and social care for children, young people and adults. The business area generates annual revenue of approximately SEK 1.3 billion. The establishment in Munkebo will increase capacity and illustrates the higher pace of new developments driven by improved market conditions in Denmark. Altiden intends to sign additional contracts for new care homes during the year.

For more information:
Telephone: +46 10 33 00 501
E-mal: press@ambea.se

Ambea is the leading competence-based care company in the Nordics. Ambea has over 41,000 employees who are creating a good life for more than 18,000 care receivers in our more than 1,000 units across the Nordics. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Ambeas head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.