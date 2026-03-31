Ambea AB: Ambea increases growth pace to meet care needs in the Nordics - new care home in Denmark

Ambea is expanding its operations in the Nordic region. Within the Danish business area Altiden, an agreement has been signed to operate a new care home in Munkebo, Kerteminde Municipality.

The new care home will accommodate 96 residents and is expected to open in 2028. The establishment is a concrete step in the increased growth enabled by improved market conditions in Denmark.

"The establishment in Munkebo is a clear example of the improved conditions we are seeing in Denmark. The new elderly care legislation introduced in 2025 enables developments in own operations, and during the recent years we have strengthened both occupancy and profitability in Altiden. This allows us to contribute to the much-needed expansion of elderly care in Denmark, as demand is expected to grow significantly in the coming years," says Mark Jensen, CEO and Group CEO of Ambea.

"We look forward to establishing Altiden Fribo Munkebo in close collaboration with Kerteminde Municipality and contributing to more modern elderly care capacity," says Trine Mottlau, CEO of Altiden.

Altiden is Ambea's business area in Denmark and one of the country's leading private care providers, with around 50 operations within elderly care and social care for children, young people and adults. The business area generates annual revenue of approximately SEK 1.3 billion. The establishment in Munkebo will increase capacity and illustrates the higher pace of new developments driven by improved market conditions in Denmark. Altiden intends to sign additional contracts for new care homes during the year.

For more information:

Telephone: +46 10 33 00 501

E-mal: press@ambea.se

Ambea is the leading competence-based care company in the Nordics. Ambea has over 41,000 employees who are creating a good life for more than 18,000 care receivers in our more than 1,000 units across the Nordics. We aim to be the quality leader in all that we do and our vision is to make the world a better place, one person at a time. Ambeas head office is located in Solna, Sweden. Ambea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.