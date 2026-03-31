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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
31.03.26 | 17:21
4,920 Euro
+1,65 % +0,080
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9605,00019:41
4,9004,94017:21
PR Newswire
31.03.2026 18:12 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31

31 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 210,476 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 426.577p. The highest price paid per share was 428.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 424.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0278% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 550,322,729 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 758,096,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

877

424.700

08:02:02

854

424.700

08:02:02

51

424.700

08:02:02

842

426.100

08:04:32

945

426.100

08:04:32

1210

426.400

08:04:32

987

425.600

08:06:08

1062

425.000

08:09:10

884

425.000

08:09:10

938

424.400

08:10:52

1081

424.400

08:10:52

963

425.600

08:13:56

1018

425.900

08:15:11

245

425.900

08:15:51

596

425.900

08:16:26

977

425.800

08:18:16

1019

425.800

08:18:16

917

425.600

08:24:43

3

425.600

08:24:43

854

425.800

08:24:43

1614

427.300

08:32:54

974

427.100

08:34:01

838

426.900

08:34:06

785

426.800

08:39:05

254

426.800

08:39:05

1039

426.600

08:39:30

846

426.800

08:42:27

945

426.200

08:44:35

81

427.100

08:47:11

842

427.100

08:47:11

1225

427.200

08:50:28

976

426.700

08:54:10

898

426.800

08:54:10

934

426.600

08:55:52

215

426.500

08:57:09

657

426.500

08:57:09

998

426.700

09:00:17

7

426.700

09:00:24

946

426.700

09:00:24

908

426.500

09:03:33

994

426.700

09:07:26

840

426.800

09:10:19

1033

426.800

09:11:18

911

426.800

09:14:45

216

427.400

09:20:44

745

427.400

09:20:44

358

427.300

09:20:44

421

427.300

09:20:44

425

427.300

09:20:44

989

427.000

09:21:42

1163

426.600

09:28:09

907

426.000

09:28:10

917

426.000

09:29:51

1028

426.500

09:32:23

850

426.500

09:33:32

954

426.200

09:36:08

803

425.900

09:39:08

59

425.900

09:39:17

1000

425.600

09:40:48

821

425.800

09:46:49

679

425.800

09:46:49

1000

426.200

09:50:53

74

426.200

09:51:08

1031

426.200

09:52:14

182

426.300

09:52:15

171

426.300

09:52:15

1000

426.300

09:52:15

555

426.400

09:54:53

1018

426.500

09:56:18

930

426.500

10:01:36

154

426.500

10:04:11

11

426.500

10:04:11

857

426.500

10:04:11

880

426.500

10:04:11

1024

426.700

10:08:18

1021

426.700

10:10:16

1021

426.000

10:12:38

847

426.400

10:15:15

1025

426.300

10:16:59

980

426.500

10:18:52

974

426.900

10:22:48

1013

426.700

10:26:45

759

426.700

10:30:20

861

426.700

10:30:20

185

426.700

10:30:20

899

426.500

10:30:21

1042

426.300

10:34:10

860

426.300

10:38:38

494

426.000

10:45:36

70

426.000

10:45:36

189

426.000

10:45:36

18

426.000

10:45:36

51

426.000

10:45:36

652

426.000

10:45:36

293

426.000

10:45:36

83

426.000

10:45:36

1

426.000

10:45:36

76

426.000

10:45:36

1002

425.800

10:47:03

861

425.900

10:48:23

480

426.000

10:54:38

499

426.000

10:54:38

62

425.700

10:55:07

936

425.700

10:55:07

984

426.400

11:01:05

560

426.300

11:01:14

370

426.300

11:01:14

846

426.100

11:02:37

942

426.500

11:09:54

979

426.900

11:16:48

335

426.700

11:16:56

1111

426.700

11:16:56

937

426.400

11:17:00

1035

426.900

11:24:38

894

426.800

11:24:39

843

426.700

11:27:42

838

426.300

11:31:13

819

425.700

11:32:45

140

425.700

11:32:45

981

425.300

11:36:28

48

425.000

11:40:53

933

425.000

11:40:53

343

424.800

11:49:52

1007

425.100

11:49:52

533

424.800

11:49:57

929

426.300

11:59:31

259

426.700

12:00:56

796

426.700

12:00:56

1034

427.200

12:01:41

978

426.900

12:02:30

915

427.100

12:07:04

969

427.700

12:11:43

888

427.500

12:15:17

868

427.900

12:18:30

53

427.700

12:19:00

254

427.700

12:19:00

649

427.700

12:19:00

106

428.400

12:27:40

666

428.400

12:27:40

929

428.400

12:27:58

190

428.400

12:27:58

68

428.000

12:31:59

892

428.000

12:31:59

960

428.200

12:35:06

927

427.900

12:36:48

943

427.900

12:41:48

959

427.800

12:46:09

1072

427.800

12:46:09

855

427.700

12:47:14

853

427.700

12:51:42

381

427.800

13:00:35

1077

427.700

13:00:45

586

427.700

13:00:45

956

427.500

13:03:07

868

427.500

13:03:07

894

427.400

13:05:17

969

427.600

13:10:27

839

427.300

13:10:48

1001

426.900

13:13:48

617

426.900

13:17:17

417

426.900

13:17:17

900

427.600

13:22:29

370

428.000

13:30:38

734

428.000

13:30:38

491

428.000

13:30:38

90

428.200

13:30:38

8

428.100

13:32:08

128

428.100

13:32:08

168

428.100

13:32:29

870

428.100

13:32:29

923

428.100

13:32:29

962

427.700

13:35:21

867

427.600

13:36:10

85

427.600

13:36:10

818

427.600

13:36:10

922

427.700

13:44:13

885

427.700

13:44:13

21

427.800

13:45:19

943

427.900

13:47:41

1010

427.700

13:48:25

1019

427.900

13:48:25

855

427.700

13:51:51

27

427.400

13:53:40

1

427.400

13:53:40

1007

427.400

13:53:40

1012

427.200

13:58:39

699

427.100

13:58:40

924

427.200

14:02:47

977

427.200

14:03:08

898

426.800

14:04:55

894

428.000

14:11:46

155

428.000

14:11:59

880

428.000

14:11:59

889

427.700

14:15:06

1258

427.600

14:15:17

878

427.900

14:18:38

60

428.100

14:18:52

871

428.100

14:19:48

46

428.100

14:22:20

92

428.100

14:22:20

1007

427.700

14:25:10

890

427.700

14:25:10

133

427.700

14:27:38

100

427.700

14:27:38

336

427.600

14:27:41

677

427.600

14:27:41

120

428.500

14:30:18

1092

428.300

14:30:30

1016

427.900

14:30:32

837

427.800

14:31:35

875

427.400

14:32:22

957

427.000

14:33:15

942

426.400

14:35:13

1085

426.400

14:35:13

892

427.000

14:37:36

1002

426.400

14:38:54

936

426.700

14:43:28

889

426.800

14:43:28

979

426.600

14:43:33

841

427.000

14:47:29

599

427.000

14:47:29

548

427.000

14:47:29

1341

427.000

14:47:29

943

427.400

14:52:10

1011

427.500

14:52:10

902

427.400

14:54:57

902

427.600

14:54:57

1031

427.500

14:54:57

858

426.900

14:56:27

888

427.100

14:58:31

996

426.900

14:58:45

852

426.700

15:01:12

132

426.700

15:01:12

836

426.200

15:01:18

155

426.200

15:03:02

788

426.200

15:03:02

872

426.200

15:03:02

901

426.000

15:04:20

537

425.900

15:06:11

730

425.900

15:07:16

327

425.900

15:07:16

967

426.000

15:08:07

841

425.600

15:08:26

984

426.300

15:11:50

1089

426.200

15:12:16

928

426.600

15:15:56

1137

426.700

15:15:56

966

426.300

15:16:06

1036

426.000

15:16:21

53

426.000

15:19:56

1021

426.000

15:21:04

931

426.000

15:21:04

1037

425.900

15:22:03

41

425.600

15:23:15

1066

426.000

15:24:55

951

425.900

15:25:00

851

425.700

15:26:21

1019

425.400

15:28:04

86

425.600

15:31:35

1869

425.600

15:31:35

953

425.400

15:32:00

1005

425.500

15:35:01

409

425.700

15:35:01

17

425.700

15:35:01

1034

425.300

15:35:32

978

425.300

15:37:00

949

425.400

15:39:33

36

425.400

15:39:33

852

425.400

15:40:51

349

425.400

15:42:08

489

425.400

15:42:08

855

425.400

15:43:10

948

425.300

15:44:10

868

425.300

15:44:10

956

425.200

15:47:31

956

425.200

15:47:31

662

425.300

15:50:17

251

425.300

15:50:17

240

425.300

15:51:17

91

425.300

15:51:17

374

425.300

15:51:17

328

425.300

15:51:17

980

425.000

15:51:50

906

424.800

15:52:24

967

424.800

15:53:03

887

424.800

15:55:39

729

425.200

15:56:22

239

425.200

15:56:22

904

425.300

15:57:26

869

425.100

15:57:49

476

425.200

15:59:24

© 2026 PR Newswire
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