Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 31
31 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 210,476 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 426.577p. The highest price paid per share was 428.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 424.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0278% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 550,322,729 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 758,096,183. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
877
424.700
08:02:02
854
424.700
08:02:02
51
424.700
08:02:02
842
426.100
08:04:32
945
426.100
08:04:32
1210
426.400
08:04:32
987
425.600
08:06:08
1062
425.000
08:09:10
884
425.000
08:09:10
938
424.400
08:10:52
1081
424.400
08:10:52
963
425.600
08:13:56
1018
425.900
08:15:11
245
425.900
08:15:51
596
425.900
08:16:26
977
425.800
08:18:16
1019
425.800
08:18:16
917
425.600
08:24:43
3
425.600
08:24:43
854
425.800
08:24:43
1614
427.300
08:32:54
974
427.100
08:34:01
838
426.900
08:34:06
785
426.800
08:39:05
254
426.800
08:39:05
1039
426.600
08:39:30
846
426.800
08:42:27
945
426.200
08:44:35
81
427.100
08:47:11
842
427.100
08:47:11
1225
427.200
08:50:28
976
426.700
08:54:10
898
426.800
08:54:10
934
426.600
08:55:52
215
426.500
08:57:09
657
426.500
08:57:09
998
426.700
09:00:17
7
426.700
09:00:24
946
426.700
09:00:24
908
426.500
09:03:33
994
426.700
09:07:26
840
426.800
09:10:19
1033
426.800
09:11:18
911
426.800
09:14:45
216
427.400
09:20:44
745
427.400
09:20:44
358
427.300
09:20:44
421
427.300
09:20:44
425
427.300
09:20:44
989
427.000
09:21:42
1163
426.600
09:28:09
907
426.000
09:28:10
917
426.000
09:29:51
1028
426.500
09:32:23
850
426.500
09:33:32
954
426.200
09:36:08
803
425.900
09:39:08
59
425.900
09:39:17
1000
425.600
09:40:48
821
425.800
09:46:49
679
425.800
09:46:49
1000
426.200
09:50:53
74
426.200
09:51:08
1031
426.200
09:52:14
182
426.300
09:52:15
171
426.300
09:52:15
1000
426.300
09:52:15
555
426.400
09:54:53
1018
426.500
09:56:18
930
426.500
10:01:36
154
426.500
10:04:11
11
426.500
10:04:11
857
426.500
10:04:11
880
426.500
10:04:11
1024
426.700
10:08:18
1021
426.700
10:10:16
1021
426.000
10:12:38
847
426.400
10:15:15
1025
426.300
10:16:59
980
426.500
10:18:52
974
426.900
10:22:48
1013
426.700
10:26:45
759
426.700
10:30:20
861
426.700
10:30:20
185
426.700
10:30:20
899
426.500
10:30:21
1042
426.300
10:34:10
860
426.300
10:38:38
494
426.000
10:45:36
70
426.000
10:45:36
189
426.000
10:45:36
18
426.000
10:45:36
51
426.000
10:45:36
652
426.000
10:45:36
293
426.000
10:45:36
83
426.000
10:45:36
1
426.000
10:45:36
76
426.000
10:45:36
1002
425.800
10:47:03
861
425.900
10:48:23
480
426.000
10:54:38
499
426.000
10:54:38
62
425.700
10:55:07
936
425.700
10:55:07
984
426.400
11:01:05
560
426.300
11:01:14
370
426.300
11:01:14
846
426.100
11:02:37
942
426.500
11:09:54
979
426.900
11:16:48
335
426.700
11:16:56
1111
426.700
11:16:56
937
426.400
11:17:00
1035
426.900
11:24:38
894
426.800
11:24:39
843
426.700
11:27:42
838
426.300
11:31:13
819
425.700
11:32:45
140
425.700
11:32:45
981
425.300
11:36:28
48
425.000
11:40:53
933
425.000
11:40:53
343
424.800
11:49:52
1007
425.100
11:49:52
533
424.800
11:49:57
929
426.300
11:59:31
259
426.700
12:00:56
796
426.700
12:00:56
1034
427.200
12:01:41
978
426.900
12:02:30
915
427.100
12:07:04
969
427.700
12:11:43
888
427.500
12:15:17
868
427.900
12:18:30
53
427.700
12:19:00
254
427.700
12:19:00
649
427.700
12:19:00
106
428.400
12:27:40
666
428.400
12:27:40
929
428.400
12:27:58
190
428.400
12:27:58
68
428.000
12:31:59
892
428.000
12:31:59
960
428.200
12:35:06
927
427.900
12:36:48
943
427.900
12:41:48
959
427.800
12:46:09
1072
427.800
12:46:09
855
427.700
12:47:14
853
427.700
12:51:42
381
427.800
13:00:35
1077
427.700
13:00:45
586
427.700
13:00:45
956
427.500
13:03:07
868
427.500
13:03:07
894
427.400
13:05:17
969
427.600
13:10:27
839
427.300
13:10:48
1001
426.900
13:13:48
617
426.900
13:17:17
417
426.900
13:17:17
900
427.600
13:22:29
370
428.000
13:30:38
734
428.000
13:30:38
491
428.000
13:30:38
90
428.200
13:30:38
8
428.100
13:32:08
128
428.100
13:32:08
168
428.100
13:32:29
870
428.100
13:32:29
923
428.100
13:32:29
962
427.700
13:35:21
867
427.600
13:36:10
85
427.600
13:36:10
818
427.600
13:36:10
922
427.700
13:44:13
885
427.700
13:44:13
21
427.800
13:45:19
943
427.900
13:47:41
1010
427.700
13:48:25
1019
427.900
13:48:25
855
427.700
13:51:51
27
427.400
13:53:40
1
427.400
13:53:40
1007
427.400
13:53:40
1012
427.200
13:58:39
699
427.100
13:58:40
924
427.200
14:02:47
977
427.200
14:03:08
898
426.800
14:04:55
894
428.000
14:11:46
155
428.000
14:11:59
880
428.000
14:11:59
889
427.700
14:15:06
1258
427.600
14:15:17
878
427.900
14:18:38
60
428.100
14:18:52
871
428.100
14:19:48
46
428.100
14:22:20
92
428.100
14:22:20
1007
427.700
14:25:10
890
427.700
14:25:10
133
427.700
14:27:38
100
427.700
14:27:38
336
427.600
14:27:41
677
427.600
14:27:41
|
120
428.500
14:30:18
1092
428.300
14:30:30
1016
427.900
14:30:32
837
427.800
14:31:35
875
427.400
14:32:22
957
427.000
14:33:15
942
426.400
14:35:13
1085
426.400
14:35:13
892
427.000
14:37:36
1002
426.400
14:38:54
936
426.700
14:43:28
889
426.800
14:43:28
979
426.600
14:43:33
841
427.000
14:47:29
599
427.000
14:47:29
548
427.000
14:47:29
1341
427.000
14:47:29
943
427.400
14:52:10
1011
427.500
14:52:10
902
427.400
14:54:57
902
427.600
14:54:57
1031
427.500
14:54:57
858
426.900
14:56:27
888
427.100
14:58:31
996
426.900
14:58:45
852
426.700
15:01:12
132
426.700
15:01:12
836
426.200
15:01:18
155
426.200
15:03:02
788
426.200
15:03:02
872
426.200
15:03:02
901
426.000
15:04:20
537
425.900
15:06:11
730
425.900
15:07:16
327
425.900
15:07:16
967
426.000
15:08:07
841
425.600
15:08:26
984
426.300
15:11:50
1089
426.200
15:12:16
928
426.600
15:15:56
1137
426.700
15:15:56
966
426.300
15:16:06
1036
426.000
15:16:21
53
426.000
15:19:56
1021
426.000
15:21:04
931
426.000
15:21:04
1037
425.900
15:22:03
41
425.600
15:23:15
1066
426.000
15:24:55
951
425.900
15:25:00
851
425.700
15:26:21
1019
425.400
15:28:04
86
425.600
15:31:35
1869
425.600
15:31:35
953
425.400
15:32:00
1005
425.500
15:35:01
409
425.700
15:35:01
17
425.700
15:35:01
1034
425.300
15:35:32
978
425.300
15:37:00
949
425.400
15:39:33
36
425.400
15:39:33
852
425.400
15:40:51
349
425.400
15:42:08
489
425.400
15:42:08
855
425.400
15:43:10
948
425.300
15:44:10
868
425.300
15:44:10
956
425.200
15:47:31
956
425.200
15:47:31
662
425.300
15:50:17
251
425.300
15:50:17
240
425.300
15:51:17
91
425.300
15:51:17
374
425.300
15:51:17
328
425.300
15:51:17
980
425.000
15:51:50
906
424.800
15:52:24
967
424.800
15:53:03
887
424.800
15:55:39
729
425.200
15:56:22
239
425.200
15:56:22
904
425.300
15:57:26
869
425.100
15:57:49
476
425.200
15:59:24