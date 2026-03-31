WENDEL: Wendel Appoints Harper Mates as CEO of Wendel North America

PRESS RELEASE - MARCH 31, 2026

Wendel Appoints Harper Mates as CEO of Wendel North America

Wendel today announced a leadership transition for its North American Principal Investing business with the appointment of Harper Mates as Chief Executive Officer of Wendel North America.

Harper succeeds Adam Reinmann, who retires after 13 years of distinguished service having built Wendel's U.S. platform from the ground up. Adam will remain a Senior Advisor to the Executive Board during a transition period. Wendel is deeply grateful for Adam's leadership, his entrepreneurial spirit, and the enduring foundation he has created. This leadership transition reflects the natural evolution of Wendel's strategy in North America, as the Group focuses on value creation within its existing U.S. portfolio while pursuing the longer-term development of a fully resourced alternative asset management platform in the region.

Harper's extensive investment experience, deep familiarity with the portfolio, strong relationships with our management teams, and thorough understanding of Wendel's culture and long-term ownership approach make her exceptionally well-suited to lead the team into its next chapter. In addition to her roles on Wendel's Investment Committee and as an employee representative to the Wendel Supervisory Board, Harper serves as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Crisis Prevention Institute and ACAMS.

Prior to joining Wendel's New York office in 2015, Harper worked at MidOcean Partners, Citigroup Private Equity, and JPMorgan Chase. She graduated with an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate degree from The University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Agenda

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Q1 2026 Trading update - Financial communication as of March 31, 2026 (before-market release)

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Thursday, May 21, 2026

Annual General Meeting

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Thursday, July 30, 2026

H1 2026 results - Financial communication as of June 30, 2026, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (before-market release)

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Q3 2026 Trading update - Financial communication as of September 30, 2026 (before-market release)

About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. Regarding its principal investment strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In this context, Wendel completed the acquisitions of a 51% stake in IK Partners in May 2024 and 72% of Monroe Capital in March 2025 and announced the acquisition of Committed Advisors in October 2025. As of December 31, 2025, Wendel Investment Managers manages 47 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, pro forma of the acquisition of Committed Advisors, and c.5.5 billion euros invested in its Principal Investments activity.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor's ratings: Long-term: BBB, negative outlook - Short-term: A-2

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of "Grand Mécène de la Culture" in 2012.

For more information: wendelgroup.com

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