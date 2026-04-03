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WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
02.04.26 | 17:47
34,260 Euro
-0,06 % -0,020
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,14034,36002.04.
34,20034,34002.04.
Dow Jones News
03.04.2026 07:33 Uhr
1.028 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Aperam S.A.: Aperam publishes Convening Notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders

DJ Aperam publishes Convening Notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
Aperam publishes Convening Notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders 
03-Apr-2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Aperam publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders 

Luxembourg April 3, 2026 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General 
Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meeting"), which will be held on Tuesday 5 May 2026 at 09:00 hours at Luxembourg 
time at 24-26, boulevard d'Avranches, L-1160 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg. 

The Aperam shareholders entitled to vote at the General Meeting will be those who are shareholders on the record date 
of 21 April 2026 at midnight (24:00 hours) Central European Time. 
 
The convening notice, the annual report 2025, the voting forms, the Long-Term Incentive Plan presentation and all other 
meeting documentation will be available on Aperam's website www.aperam.com under "Investors" > "Equity investors" > 
"Annual General Meeting"  > "5 May 2026 - General Meetings of Shareholders". 

About Aperam 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator 
in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & 
China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce 
low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys 
scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with 
Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in 
the circular economy. 

In 2025, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,080 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.  

Contact 
 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 
 
Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2303358 03-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2303358&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2026 00:59 ET (04:59 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.