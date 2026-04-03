naoo AG Confirms Successful Full-Platform Rollout of Generation V Across iOS and Android

Stable deployment validates rebuilt architecture; operational transition to scaling phase now underway.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

naoo AG (Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: NAO) today confirms the completed and stable rollout of Generation V - the company's fully redesigned social commerce and local activation platform, across both iOS and Android. The deployment was completed according to plan, with all core functionalities confirmed stable. The announcement marks the formal transition of naoo AG from platform development into its commercial scaling and user acquisition phase.

KEY OPERATIONAL DATA POINTS

Platform scope: Generation V delivers a fundamentally redesigned architecture, including a new navigation structure, rebuilt frontend and backend systems, improved performance benchmarks, and a significantly enhanced user experience across both mobile operating systems.

Deployment status: Rollout completed smoothly and without material incident. All core functionalities operationally confirmed.

Technological foundation: Generation V consolidates naoo's AI personalisation infrastructure (Gaia data platform and ModelKnife ML), social graph, gamified incentive system, and merchant integration layer - collectively enabling the naoo business subscription product and its local activation formats.

Merchant infrastructure: Generation V provides the confirmed technological foundation for the continued rollout of naoo business, enabling local merchant integration and physical store activation formats.

Revenue base: Kingfluencers AG, the wholly owned subsidiary and Switzerland's leading creator marketing platform, recorded CHF 8 million in revenue in 2025, providing a stable income base ahead of naoo platform scaling.

Financial outlook: EBITDA break-even targeted by end of 2026. Full-year 2025 results to be reported in the annual report, expected end of April 2026.

Independent research: GBC AG Research has assigned an equity valuation of CHF 147.4 million and a target price of CHF 26.50 per share. This reflects independent third-party analysis and does not constitute a representation by naoo AG.





"With Generation V, we have built a highly capable development platform where modern design, scalable app technology and AI come together. The successful rollout across iOS and Android now demonstrates that this foundation is not just conceptual, but operational and ready to scale."

- Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder & Major Shareholder, naoo AG

STRATEGIC CONTEXT

The confirmed deployment of Generation V closes the platform development chapter and opens the commercial operations phase. Management has indicated the company's near-term priorities are: scaling user acquisition, expanding local content and merchant participation, and developing further personalised engagement features. The Zurich and Berlin city rollouts remain the designated initial scaling markets.

LISTING & CONTACT DETAILS

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, and employs 41 people across its group operations. The company has been listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since December 2024.

Investor & Media Contact: Karl Fleetwood, Chief Operating Officer | karl.fleetwood@naoo.com | +41 79 867 10 10

SAFE HARBOR & REGULATORY DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results may differ materially. Nothing herein constitutes investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. naoo AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329). All data is sourced from company disclosures. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Media & investor contact: Karl Fleetwood, COO - karl.fleetwood@naoo.com | +41 79 867 10 10 | www.naoo.com

naoo AG · NAO · ISIN: CH1323306329 · www.naoo.com