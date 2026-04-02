TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM, OTCPK: PNTZF) (the "Company") announces that further to its press release dated April 1, 2026, Corporations Canada has advised the Company that due to a backlog in Corporations Canada's system there is a delay with processing the Company's application to complete a short-form vertical amalgamation between the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Safi Silver Corp. (the "Amalgamation") and the concurrent name change to "Safi Silver Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Company filed its application for the Amalgamation and the Name Change well in advance of April 1, 2026 and is disappointed in the unexpected delay. Corporations Canada has confirmed to the Company that the Amalgamation and Name Change will be effective April 1, 2026 once the applications are processed.The Company's common shares will not begin trading under the name "Safi Silver Corp." and the "SF" ticker until the Amalgamation and Name Change applications are approved by Corporations Canada and the TSX Venture Exchange approves the Amalgamation and Name Change. Trigon will provide an update once the revised trading date has been established.Trigon Metals Inc.Trigon Metals Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with a core focus on copper and silver holdings in mining-friendly African jurisdictions. In Morocco, the Company is advancing two exploration projects: Addana, which hosts silver-bearing polymetallic veins, and Silver Hill, a sedimentary copper prospect undergoing ongoing evaluation. In Namibia, Trigon holds the Kalahari Copperbelt Project.Cautionary NotesThis news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Amalgamation, Name Change and Ticker Change, the Company's rebranding, the anticipated benefits of the Company's strategic focus on its Moroccan silver projects, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.ContactsFor further information, contact Tom Panoulias, VP Corporate Development:+1 (647) 276-6002 x 1127IR@trigonmetals.comWebsite: www.trigonmetals.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260402621800/en/