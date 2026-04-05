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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
05.04.2026 17:02 Uhr
766 Leser
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Elektros, Inc.: Global Energy Shift Accelerates: Surging Gas Prices Drive Mass EV Adoption - Elektros Advances Patented Technology Aimed at Transforming Charging Efficiency

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 5, 2026 / Amid persistently rising gasoline prices across the United States and around the world, consumers are increasingly seeking cost-efficient alternatives to traditional fuel. This global trend is accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles at a pace not seen before.

Financial Times has reported that periods of elevated fuel costs often accelerate consumer interest in alternative energy solutions, including electric vehicles. Benzinga notes that EV adoption continues to expand as consumers focus on long-term fuel savings. The Wall Street Journal highlights that rising gasoline prices are a major driver of EV demand, while Barron's emphasizes the importance of electric vehicles in helping consumers manage transportation expenses.

Industry leaders such as Elon Musk have also emphasized the importance of electric vehicles in reducing dependence on gasoline and improving efficiency for consumers worldwide.

Elektros Inc. believes this global paradigm shift represents a meaningful moment of opportunity. The Company is advancing its patented charging technology designed to help reduce charging time and enhance efficiency.

Time is one of the most valuable resources in the modern world. Elektros' technology is designed with this principle in mind, supporting faster, more practical charging solutions aligned with global demand.

The Company believes its proprietary technology may play an important role in the future of electric mobility infrastructure.

Electros further believes current market conditions may represent a compelling entry point for investors, although no assurances can be given.

"We are witnessing a historic global shift," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "As gasoline prices rise, people everywhere are looking for smarter alternatives. We believe our focus on efficiency positions Elektros within a significant emerging opportunity."

View Patent: U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Contact Information:

Website: www.elektros.energy
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/global-energy-shift-accelerates-surging-gas-prices-drive-mass-ev-adoption-elektros-advan-1155000

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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