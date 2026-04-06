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WKN: 542144 | ISIN: KR7021240007 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
06.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway CEO Purchases Additional Company Shares

According to corporate filings with South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), Seo purchased 2,800 common shares on the open market over a three-day period from March 30 to April 1, with a total purchase amount of approximately KRW 202.9 million. Following the transaction, Seo's total shareholding stake in Coway has increased to 9,800 shares.

Seo has continuously been purchasing company shares since his appointment as CEO. He previously purchased 1,000 shares in February of this year, as well as 4,000 shares in 2023 and 2,000 shares in 2024.

Coway stated that the additional share purchase reflects management's confidence in the company's future growth as well as its strong commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

At its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 31, Coway approved a cash dividend of KRW 1,957 per share. The company also announced earlier this year through its disclosure on the implementation status of its Corporate Value-Up Plan that, starting from 2026, it plans to adopt quarterly dividends and maintain a 40% shareholder return rate in a manner that meets the requirements for designation as a high-dividend company.

About Coway Co., Ltd.
Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading home environment appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. BEREX, the company's sleep & wellness brand, aims to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the home environment appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. In 2025, the company launched Coway Life Solution, a premium elder care platform offering personalized care solutions tailored to different life stages. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coway-ceo-purchases-additional-company-shares-302734472.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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