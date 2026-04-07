

BEDFORD (dpa-AFX) - Casey's General Stores Inc.(CASY), an S&P MidCap 400 constituent, will replace Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the S&P 500, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.



Affiliates of Blackstone Inc.(BX) and TPG Global will buy Hologic in a deal, which is expected to be completed on or about April 7.



DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.(DOCN), an S&P SmallCap 600 constituent, will replace Casey's General Stores in the S&P MidCap 400.



Further, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) will replace DigitalOcean Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600.



These changes will take effect from April 9.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News