Das Instrument MUX DE000A2NB650 MUTARES KGAA NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.04.2026The instrument MUX DE000A2NB650 MUTARES KGAA NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.04.2026Das Instrument 0LW0 FR0014010856 NEOVACS NOM. EO 1,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.04.2026The instrument 0LW0 FR0014010856 NEOVACS NOM. EO 1,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.04.2026Das Instrument 1DA SE0009190192 CRUNCHFISH AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.04.2026The instrument 1DA SE0009190192 CRUNCHFISH AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.04.2026Das Instrument M3B0 DE000A41YDL0 PYRAMID AG NA KONV. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.04.2026The instrument M3B0 DE000A41YDL0 PYRAMID AG NA KONV. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.04.2026Das Instrument 35F CH0045825517 FUNDAMENTA R.E.NAM. SF 6 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.04.2026The instrument 35F CH0045825517 FUNDAMENTA R.E.NAM. SF 6 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.04.2026Das Instrument EB8 AU000000SER1 STRATEGIC ENERGY RES LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.04.2026The instrument EB8 AU000000SER1 STRATEGIC ENERGY RES LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.04.2026Das Instrument PW2 US7391281067 POWELL IND. INC. DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.04.2026The instrument PW2 US7391281067 POWELL IND. INC. DL -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.04.2026Das Instrument GM90 AU0000265381 ALLIANCE NICKEL LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.04.2026The instrument GM90 AU0000265381 ALLIANCE NICKEL LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.04.2026Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.04.2026The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.04.2026Das Instrument FJK0 US35959H1095 FUJIKURA LTD SP.ADR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.04.2026The instrument FJK0 US35959H1095 FUJIKURA LTD SP.ADR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 08.04.2026Das Instrument V3Z US2316472073 NXG NGEN INFRASTR.INC.SBI EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.04.2026The instrument V3Z US2316472073 NXG NGEN INFRASTR.INC.SBI EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.04.2026Das Instrument PCE1 US09857L1089 BOOKING HLDGS DL-,008 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.04.2026The instrument PCE1 US09857L1089 BOOKING HLDGS DL-,008 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.04.2026