Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 07-Apr-2026 / 08:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 02-Apr-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 03-Apr-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments both in % voting rights (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) (8.A + 8.B) held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.000000 6.984981 6.984981 12164550 crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.000000 7.003130 7.003130 applicable)

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares Number of direct Number of indirect % of direct voting % of indirect voting ISIN code(if possible) voting rights voting rights rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion the instrument is exercised/converted rights period Sub Total 8.B1 Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4912937 2.821047 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 166538 0.095627 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 230759 0.132505 Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 1716524 0.985642 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 852714 0.489635 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 15641 0.008981 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 260662 0.149674 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 720000 0.413430 Swaps 20/08/2026 n/a Cash 640841 0.367976 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 809824 0.465007 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 1838110 1.055457 Sub Total 8.B2 12164550 6.984981%

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling controlled it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher person undertaking than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 6.984981 6.984981% Corporation National Association

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion 03-Apr-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 01-Apr-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 02-Apr-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments both in % voting rights (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) (8.A + 8.B) held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.000000 7.003130 7.003130 12196157 crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.000000 6.994310 6.994310 applicable)

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares Number of direct Number of indirect % of direct voting % of indirect voting ISIN code(if possible) voting rights voting rights rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) Sub Total 8.A Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion the instrument is exercised/converted rights period Sub Total 8.B1 Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4912937 2.821047 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 184165 0.105749 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 243084 0.139581 Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 1716524 0.985642 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 852714 0.489635 Swaps 02/04/2026 n/a Cash 1838110 1.055457 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 17296 0.009932 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 260662 0.149674 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 720000 0.413430 Swaps 20/08/2026 n/a Cash 640841 0.367976 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 809824 0.465007 Sub Total 8.B2 12196157 7.003130%

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling controlled it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher person undertaking than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 7.003130 7.003130% Corporation National Association

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion 02-Apr-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 423220 EQS News ID: 2303996 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)