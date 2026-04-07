Avanza Bank AB: March: Monthly statistics

The number of customers at Avanza has during 2026 increased by 55,400, amounting to 22,000 net new customers in March. This resulted in 2,298,000 customers at the end of the month. Net inflow in March was SEK 5,090 m, amounting to SEK 16,500 m during 2026.

Mar-26 Feb-26 Change

month % Mar-25 Change

year % No. Customers 2,298,000 2,276,100 1 2,134,100 8 Net inflow, SEKm 5,090 2,610 95 6,520 -22 Savings capital, SEKm 1,074,500 1,123,800 -4 931,000 15 of which deposits 119,100 113,400 5 118,400 1 of which Savings account 62,900 59,900 5 35,300 78 of which external deposits 1,720 5,200 -67 40,200 -96 Internally financed lending, SEK m 29,200 29,000 1 24,300 20 of which margin lending 11,900 12,300 -3 10,600 12 of which mortgages 17,200 16,700 3 13,700 26 External mortgages, SEK m 21,400 21,500 0 22,000 -3 No. of brokerage-generating notes per trading day** 198,200 194,300 2 192,700 3 Turnover in brokerage-generating securities per trading day, SEK m** 5,790 6,260 -8 5,660 2 of which foreign trades, SEK m 1,470 1,590 -8 1,450 1

* Figures for the current month are preliminary.

** Excluding commission notes and turnover for mutual funds and non-brokerage generating trades such as Avanza Markets and brokerage class Start.

For further information please contact:

Elias Nilsson, Head of Communications

+46 (0) 70 154 00 53

elias.nilsson@avanza.se



Karolina Johansson, Head of Investor Relations

+46 (0) 8 409 422 08

IR@avanza.se

Avanza is a digital platform for savings and investments, founded in 1999. The Parent Company, Avanza Bank Holding AB (publ), is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. Avanza's customer promise is that you as a customer will have more left in your own pockets than with any other bank or pension company. Services include saving in shares, funds, savings accounts, mortgages, and a strong pension offering. Avanza has over 2.2 million customers with more than SEK 1,000 billion in total savings capital. This is equivalent to 8.3 per cent of the Swedish savings market. Avanza is the largest Swedish player in terms of number of transactions and turnover on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, including First North. During the last 16 years Avanza has won SKI's (Swedish Quality Index) award, "Year's Most Satisfied Savings Customers". For more information visit: avanza.se/ir