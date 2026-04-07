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WKN: A2P1MJ | ISIN: SE0013747870 | Ticker-Symbol: 4KK1
Frankfurt
07.04.26 | 10:31
4,735 Euro
+5,22 % +0,235
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ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
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4,7604,79010:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Electrolux Professional AB: Accelerating sustainability progress - major climate targets progressing ahead of plan

Electrolux Professional Group has made substantial progress in reducing its climate impact across the value chain. Compared with the 2019 baseline, the Group has reduced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 70%*, reaching the 2030 target. In addition, Scope 3 emissions from the use of sold products have been reduced by 41%*, exceeding the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) target of 27.5%* for 2030.

The share of renewable electricity in operations increased to 92%, further supporting the Group's transition toward low-carbon operations. During the year, Electrolux Professional Group also established a Green Finance Framework, strengthening the link between sustainability performance and financing activities. Given that approximately 95% of the Group's total climate impact occurs during the use phase of its products, a continued focus has been placed on developing energy- and water-efficient solutions for professional kitchens, beverage solutions and laundry operations worldwide.

The Group also made continued progress in circular product design, water stewardship, health and safety performance, and responsible sourcing across the value chain. Sustainability oversight is embedded at Board and executive management level and forms an integral part of the Group's long-term strategy.

"Our progress shows that sustainability is an integral part of our strategy and daily operations. By focusing on product efficiency, responsible sourcing and strong governance, we create value for our customers, our people and society at large," says Alberto Zanata, President and CEO of Electrolux Professional Group.

The Electrolux Professional Group Annual and Sustainability Report 2025, including the sustainability statement prepared in accordance with the ESRS, is available at www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com/en/

*) excluding the acquired companies in 2024.

For more information, please contact

Jacob Broberg
Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer
+46 70 190 00 33

About Us

Electrolux Professional Group - meeting needs beyond tomorrow

Electrolux Professional Group is the sustainability leader in our industry and one of the leading global providers of food service, beverage, and laundry for professional users. Our innovative products and worldwide service network make our customers' work-life easier, more profitable - and truly sustainable every day. Our solutions and products are sold in over 110 countries. In 2025, the Electrolux Professional Group had global sales of SEK 12.2bn and approximately 4,300 employees. Electrolux Professional's B-shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.electroluxprofessionalgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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