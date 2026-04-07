Lifco AB: Lifco acquires Metalltech in Italy

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the Italian company Metalltech S.r.l. Metalltech is a niche designer and manufacturer of expanded metal mesh for architectural applications.

In 2025, Metalltech reported net sales of approximately EUR 15.8 million. The company is based in Seriate, Bergamo, Italy and has 53 employees. Metalltech will be consolidated in Business Area Systems Solutions, division Infrastructure Products. Consolidation is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2026.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the 2026 financial year.

Please visit metalltech.it for more information.

For more information please contact:

Per Waldemarson

CEO and President

E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog

Media and Investor Relations

E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se

Phone: +46 730 244 872

About Us

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2025, the Lifco Group consisted of 275 operating companies in 37 countries. In 2025, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 6.3 billion on net sales of SEK 28.3 billion. The EBITA margin was 22.4 per cent. Read more at lifco.se.