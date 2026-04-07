Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group Ab Secures Strategic Distribution Agreement With Oyatel.ai, Guaranteeing Nok 10 Million In Revenue With Recurring Upside Linked To Platform Growth

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") today announced a strategic distribution and integration agreement with Oyatel.ai, the AI powered business communication product of Oyatel AS ("Oyatel"). The agreement establishes a new, incremental revenue stream for Done.ai, combining a guaranteed NOK 10 million revenue floor with recurring revenue tied directly to subscription growth across Done.ai's customer base of Nordic SME customers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Oyatel will pay Done.ai a one-time distribution and integration fee of NOK 5 million, giving access to Done.ai's customer base and integration with Done.ai's operationg system Done OS. In addition, Done.ai will receive recurring revenues on Oyatel.ai's subscription sales generated through Done OS, with a guaranteed minimum of NOK 5 million annually. The combined guaranteed revenue to Done.ai under this agreement is NOK 10 million, with uncapped upside as adoption scales across the customer base. Done.ai is deploying Done OS across its growing base of Nordic SME customers. This distribution reach represents a strategic commercial asset: third parties gain structured access to a concentrated, high-quality customer base in exchange for revenue commitments to Done.ai. The agreement with Oyatel.ai demonstrates this model in practice, combining an upfront monetisation event with a scalable, recurring revenue stream that grows as adoption expands. Done.ai expects this partnership structure to be repeatable across additional product verticals and strategic partners over time, with each agreement contributing incremental revenue while deepening the value of the platform for existing customers.

Positioning Done OS as the AI layer for business operations

This agreement represents a deliberate step in Done.ai's strategy to build an AI-driven operating system for businesses, where communication, data, and execution are unified on a single platform.

By embedding Oyatel.ai directly into Done OS, Done.ai is transforming business communication from a peripheral business tool into a native interaction layer at the core of its product architecture. Voice becomes a real-time interface into business systems, enabling users to retrieve data, trigger workflows, and deploy AI agents through conversation rather than manual input.

The long-term ambition is precise: every customer interaction becomes structured data. Every conversation becomes an input to a workflow, a record in a data model, or a trigger for an automated action. Done.ai is building the infrastructure layer that converts communication into execution at scale.

"Communication is one of the most underutilized interfaces in modern business software, and that represents a significant opportunity," said Staffan Herbst, CEO of Done.ai. "By making voice a native layer within Done OS, we are opening an entirely new interaction paradigm for our customers, where speaking to your business system is as natural and as powerful as any interface that has come before it. It is a platform move that compounds with every customer we add."

Driving expansion, retention, and platform leverage

Through the agreement, Oyatel gains structured access to Done.ai's customer base of Nordic SME customers, enabling commercial deployment at scale from the first day of integration. For Done.ai, the agreement is expected to increase average revenue per customer and deepen platform monetisation as Oyatel.ai adoption grows across its customer base.

Embedding business communication at the platform level strengthens Done.ai's position as both a system of record and a system of action for customer-facing business operations. Integrated communication creates measurable switching costs, improves net revenue retention, and opens additional cross-sell pathways across Done.ai's expanding product portfolio.

The agreement also includes close collaboration on product development and technical integrations, supporting continued innovation across both platforms.

About Oyatel.ai

Oyatel.ai is the AI-powered product division of Oyatel AS, one of Norway's first providers of cloud-based business communication solutions. After years of development, Oyatel is now ready to grow and will also raise significant growth capital as a part of this initiative. Oyatel serves small and medium-sized businesses with an integrated platform spanning communication, call management/PABX, and team collaboration. Oyatel extends this foundation with artificial intelligence capabilities designed to automate, structure, and derive insight from business communication in real time.

For further information please contact:

Done.ai Investor Relations

Email: ir@done.ai

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.