Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 07

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that between 30 March 2026 and 02 April 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £30m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 7 November 2025.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Date of transaction: Number of Shares repurchased: Average price paid per Share (pence): Lowest price paid per Share (pence): Highest price paid per Share (pence): 30 March 2026 168,717 205.1203 203.5000 206.0000 31 March 2026 104,461 211.1388 206.5000 212.5000 01 April 2026 121,306 209.5667 208.0000 213.5000 02 April 2026 133,268 209.8942 206.5000 211.5000

Broker: RBC Europe Limited

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 308,039,774 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 308,039,774 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com , pressoffice@moonpig.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig Group:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.