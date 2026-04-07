Three new license agreements signed and two research shipments completed in March 2026, spanning institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light" or the "Company") today announced that Filament Health Corp. ("Filament") signed three new license agreements and completed two research shipments during March 2026, further expanding the global clinical network for PEX010, Filament's patented botanical psilocybin drug candidate.

Red Light recently announced a definitive arrangement agreement to acquire Filament Health Corp., including its portfolio of 76 issued patents across 15 patent families and its lead drug candidate, PEX010. On March 23, 2026, Filament obtained an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia in connection with the proposed arrangement. The transaction remains subject to Filament shareholder approval, final court approval, and other customary closing conditions.

New License Agreements:

Recently, Filament entered into license agreements with the following institutions for clinical research involving PEX010:

University of Melbourne (Australia) - for a study titled Psilocybin-assisted physiotherapy for refractory Functional Neurological Disorder

Imperial College London (United Kingdom) - for a study titled PsiloGambling: Psilocybin in Gambling Disorder: Multimodal brain and physiological biomarkers of action

University of Calgary (Canada) - for a study titled Psilocybin-assisted therapy for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in Survivors of Intimate Partner Violence

Recent Shipments:

Filament also, recently, completed research shipments of PEX010 to the following institutions:

Queen's University (Canada) - for a pilot study titled Safety and efficacy of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for demoralization syndrome in patients diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health ("CAMH") (Canada) - a clinical trial titled Treatment-Resistant Depression: A Randomized Phase II Clinical Trial Comparing One Versus Two Psychedelic Doses of Psilocybin

"Each new agreement and shipment reinforces the growing global demand for standardized, naturally-derived psilocybin in regulated clinical research," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland. "From helping patients with unexplained neurological symptoms in Australia to supporting survivors of intimate partner violence in Canada, the range of people PEX010 may be able to help continues to expand, and we are proud to be supporting that progress."

"These agreements reflect the confidence that leading research institutions around the world place in PEX010 as a reliable, pharmaceutical-grade botanical psilocybin for clinical use," said Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Filament Health. "Our ability to deliver consistently to programs spanning oncology, PTSD, treatment-resistant depression and beyond speaks to the strength of our manufacturing platform and the breadth of unmet need in this space."

PEX010 has been supplied to over 70 clinical research sites worldwide and has been authorized for use in several federally-authorized compassionate use programs. The drug candidate has received both Health Canada and U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for clinical trials in addition to authorization in 10 other jurisdictions globally.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based organization advancing a focused strategy within the legal psychedelic sector, centered on consensual data collection and R&D initiatives designed to expand naturally occurring drug development, understanding of psilocybin use and consumer experiences. In parallel, the Company operates commercial activities across Europe and North America, including psilocybin truffle sales in the Netherlands' legal market and mushroom home grow kits offered through B2B and DTC channels, in compliance with applicable laws.

About Filament Health:

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. Filament believes that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and its mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. Filament is paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its respective subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the continued expansion of PEX010's clinical network; the anticipated progression of the referenced clinical studies; the Company's pending acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure; and the future development and commercialization of PEX010.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued ability of Filament to supply PEX010 to clinical research sites; the continued progression of clinical studies at the referenced institutions; the successful completion of the Company's pending acquisition of Filament Health; the ability to maintain effective relationships with clinical partners and research collaborators; and general business, market and economic conditions.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin research and clinical trials; the risk that the pending acquisition of Filament Health is not completed on the terms contemplated or at all; the risk that clinical studies do not progress as anticipated; the risk that additional license agreements or shipments do not materialize as expected; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291435

Source: Red Light Holland Corp.