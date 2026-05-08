Peer-reviewed results published yesterday (May 7, 2026) in JAMA Network Open demonstrate that a single dose of psilocybin meaningfully reduced cocaine use in adults with cocaine use disorder over six months, with no serious adverse events

Filament Health Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Red Light Holland, holds the exclusive worldwide license to the trial data and certain associated intellectual property, with the goal of supporting future regulatory authorization

Filament's lead botanical psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010, has received Phase 2 clinical trial authorization in stimulant use disorder from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada, providing a clear regulatory path to translate these findings into a development program for PEX010

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland", "Red Light", or the "Company"), is an Ontario-based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector. Following its acquisition of Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), the Company has expanded its pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical research capabilities, supporting the advancement of naturally derived psilocybin development and Filament's patented botanical drug candidate, PEX010. Red Light and Filament are excited to highlight the publication yesterday of a peer-reviewed randomized clinical trial in JAMA Network Open evaluating a single dose of psilocybin in adults with cocaine use disorder, for which Filament holds the exclusive worldwide license to the trial's data and certain associated intellectual property pursuant to its June 2025 agreement with the University of Alabama at Birmingham ("UAB").

The trial: "Psilocybin in the Treatment of Cocaine Use Disorder: A Randomized Clinical Trial" (Hendricks PS, Lappan SN, Shelton RC, et al. JAMA Netw Open. 2026;9(5):e2611029) reports that participants who received a single dose of psilocybin had a statistically significant and sustained reduction in cocaine use compared with active placebo, with a meaningful subset achieving complete abstinence through six months of follow-up. The full publication, including methods, statistical analyses, and limitations, is openly available at https://doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2026.11029. Cocaine use disorder is a chronic, relapsing condition for which there are currently no FDA-approved pharmacotherapies.

The psilocybin used in the published trial was a synthetic compound and was not Filament's botanical drug candidate, PEX010; the licensed data and intellectual property are intended to support Filament's ongoing development of PEX010 for stimulant use disorder.

Filament's development program in stimulant use disorder is well advanced. Filament's lead botanical psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010, has received Phase 2 clinical trial authorization in stimulant use disorder from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada, providing a clear regulatory path to translate these findings into a development program for PEX010. The data licensed from UAB is intended to inform and accelerate Filament's regulatory and clinical strategy for PEX010 in this indication.

Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light, commented: "This is exactly the kind of science we set out to be associated with when we acquired Filament. Dr. Hendricks and his team have produced the first randomized data showing that a single dose of psilocybin can help people with cocaine use disorder, a population that has been waiting decades for a treatment that works, and one that has been largely overlooked by the rest of the field. We are proud that Filament holds the exclusive worldwide license to this dataset, and we believe it provides a strong foundation for advancing PEX010, our patented natural psilocybin drug candidate, through Filament's authorized Phase 2 program in stimulant use disorder. There is real work ahead, and these results need to be replicated in larger trials, but today is a meaningful day for patients, for science, and for our Company."

Dr. Peter S. Hendricks, lead investigator of the trial and Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurobiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, added: "Cocaine use disorder is a chronic, relapsing condition with no FDA-approved pharmacotherapies, and the people most affected are too often left out of clinical research. The findings published today suggest that a single dose of psilocybin may help individuals with cocaine use disorder reduce their use, with a meaningful subset achieving complete abstinence sustained through six months. These results are promising but preliminary, and adequately powered confirmatory trials are essential next steps."

Benjamin Lightburn, Chief Executive Officer of Filament Health, added: "We entered into our licensing agreement with UAB in 2025 specifically because we believed Dr. Hendricks' work could help unlock a development pathway for PEX010 in one of medicine's most underserved areas. With this peer-reviewed publication now in hand, and with FDA and Health Canada authorization already secured for our Phase 2 stimulant use disorder program, we are well-positioned to advance PEX010 with discipline and urgency."

About Red Light Holland: Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based organization advancing a focused strategy within the legal psychedelic sector, centered on consensual data collection and R&D initiatives designed to expand naturally occurring drug development, understanding of psilocybin use and consumer experiences. Following the closing of the acquisition of Filament Health Corp., Filament is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, bringing together its established Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") production capabilities, regulatory engagement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), and a growing global clinical footprint anchored by PEX010, a patented botanical psilocybin drug candidate. In parallel, the Company operates commercial activities across Europe and North America, including psilocybin truffle sales in the Netherlands' legal market and mushroom home grow kits offered through B2B and DTC channels, in compliance with applicable laws.

About Filament Health: Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Red Light Holland Corp.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "will continue," "will occur" or "will be achieved."

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the scientific significance and potential clinical implications of the published clinical trial; the relevance of the licensed UAB data and intellectual property to Filament's development of PEX010 for stimulant use disorder and other substance use disorders; the timing, design, regulatory pathway, conduct, funding, initiation, and outcomes of the FDA- and Health Canada-authorized Phase 2 stimulant use disorder trial, and any other Filament-sponsored or Filament-supported studies, including the timing of dosing initiation for trials currently authorized but not yet initiated; the comparability of synthetic psilocybin used in the published trial to PEX010; the ability of the licensed dataset to support FDA, Health Canada, or other regulatory authorization of any Filament product candidate; the integration of Filament Health Corp. into Red Light Holland following the closing of the acquisition and the realization of expected synergies; the proposed corporate rebranding and name change; and the broader commercial, scientific, and clinical strategy of the combined Company.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. Such risks include, without limitation: the small sample size, single-site design, blinding limitations, and other limitations of the published clinical trial as expressly noted by the trial's authors; the risk that the licensed UAB data and intellectual property may not be sufficient to support a successful regulatory submission for PEX010 or any other Filament product candidate; the risk that PEX010 may not produce results consistent with the synthetic psilocybin used in the UAB study; the risk of delays, cost overruns, or failure to initiate, complete, or fund any Filament-sponsored or Filament-supported clinical trial, including the FDA- and Health Canada-authorized Phase 2 stimulant use disorder trial and any other study; risks associated with regulatory review, including by the FDA, Health Canada, and other regulators; risks associated with the regulatory status of psilocybin and other psychedelic substances in applicable jurisdictions; risks associated with intellectual property; financing risks and risks of dilution; risks related to the integration of Filament Health Corp. and realization of synergies from the acquisition; risks related to the Company's status as a publicly listed issuer on the Canadian Securities Exchange and other exchanges on which its securities trade; the impact of macroeconomic, geopolitical, and capital markets conditions; and the other risks identified in the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This news release has been approved by the board of directors of Red Light Holland Corp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296623

Source: Red Light Holland Corp.