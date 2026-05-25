The expanded agreement adds Filament Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Red Light Holland, as a supplying affiliate and introduces a GMP-compliant standardized microdose format of PEX010 supported by long-term stability and safety data.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland", "Red Light", or the "Company"), is an Ontario-based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector. Following its acquisition of Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), the Company has expanded its pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical research capabilities, supporting the advancement of naturally derived psilocybin development and Filament's patented botanical drug candidate, PEX010. The Company is pleased to announce it has signed an addendum (the "Addendum") to its existing supply agreement with Allu Therapeutics Limited ("Allu"), expanding the relationship in New Zealand to include the supply of Filament Health's GMP-compliant PEX010 botanical psilocybin drug candidate.

The Addendum formally adds Filament Health as a supplying affiliate under the agreement and expands available PEX010 formats to include a standardized microdose format of PEX010. To the Company's knowledge, this represents the first GMP-compliant standardized microdose format of a botanical psilocybin drug candidate, differentiating it from synthetic formulations and non-standardized products currently available in the market.

The expanded agreement reflects Red Light's ongoing commitment to advancing access to GMP-compliant PEX010 through a quality-controlled and regulatory-conscious supply framework designed to support research initiatives and regulated access pathways over time. New Zealand's evolving regulatory framework, which permits authorized psychiatrists to prescribe psilocybin to treatment-resistant patients on a case-by-case basis, represents an important step toward expanding patient access and supporting responsible medicinal use initiatives within the region.

"This expanded agreement with Allu reflects the strategic value of the Filament acquisition," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light. "By introducing Filament Health's GMP-compliant PEX010 into this partnership, we are advancing broader access while reinforcing PEX010's position as a leading botanical psilocybin drug candidate for qualified partners and research initiatives globally."

"We are pleased to deepen our relationship with Red Light and Filament Health," said Mark Dye, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Allu Therapeutics. "Access to GMP-compliant, standardized PEX010 strengthens our ability to support and sell to researchers and doctors as we work toward the responsible advancement of regulated access initiatives and future therapeutic applications."

PEX010 is Filament Health's patented botanical psilocybin drug candidate and is currently supplied to more than 70 clinical research sites worldwide, making it one of the most widely studied botanical psilocybin drug candidates in regulated clinical research.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light is an Ontario based organization advancing a focused strategy within the legal psychedelic sector, centered on consensual data collection and R&D initiatives designed to expand naturally occurring drug development, understanding of psilocybin use and consumer experiences. In parallel, the Company operates commercial activities across Europe and North America, including psilocybin truffle sales in the Netherlands' legal market and mushroom home grow kits offered through B2B and DTC channels, in compliance with applicable laws.

About Filament Health

Filament Health is a clinical stage natural psychedelic drug development company. Filament believes that safe, standardized, naturally derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and its mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. Filament is paving the way with the first ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

About Allu Therapeutics

Allu Therapeutics was a spunout of NUBU - New Zealand's largest medicinal cannabis distributor in 2024. The Company's focus is the distribution of psilocybin and other next-generation medicines in Australasia and beyond.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the expanded supply relationship with Allu Therapeutics and the anticipated supply of PEX010 thereunder; the introduction of a standardized microdosing format; the goal of broadening medicinal access to naturally derived psilocybin over time; the expected demand for standardized, naturally derived psilocybin; the recently completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's clinical infrastructure and intellectual property; and the future development, commercialization, and regulatory approval of PEX010.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the continued ability of Filament to supply PEX010; the performance by Allu and the Company of their respective obligations under the expanded agreement; the successful integration of Filament Health following the completed acquisition; the ability to obtain and maintain any required regulatory permits and approvals, including import and export authorizations; and general business, market and economic conditions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for psilocybin supply and medicinal access; the risk that integration of Filament Health is not completed as anticipated; the risk that anticipated supply under the expanded agreement does not materialize as expected; delays in regulatory permitting, including import and export authorizations; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting psychedelic research and access.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298742

Source: Red Light Holland Corp.