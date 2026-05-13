Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (OTCQB: TRUFF) (FSE: 4YX) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders overwhelmingly approved the Company's proposed corporate name change at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("Shareholders") held on Monday, May 11, 2026 at the Company's office in Toronto (the "Meeting").

The special resolution approving the Company's proposed name change received overwhelming shareholder support. The Company is continuing to evaluate and finalize its new corporate name and will announce the effective date of the name change once finalized with the applicable regulatory authorities and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland, stated:

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, I want to sincerely thank our shareholders for their continued trust, engagement and support as we evolve the Company. The overwhelming support shown for the proposed name change and our Board of Directors reflects a shared belief in our broader vision, expanding opportunities and future direction. We remain deeply committed to creating long-term shareholder value while continuing to build strategically and responsibly."

In addition to approving the proposed name change, Shareholders approved all other matters brought before the Meeting, including:

Re-appointment of the Company's auditor





Approval of the proposed share consolidation





Election of all nominated directors with strong shareholder support

Directors elected at the Meeting included:

Todd Shapiro





Brad J. Lamb





Michael Galloro





Binyomin Posen





Ben Lightburn

The Company appreciates the participation and support of its Shareholders and looks forward to providing further updates regarding the implementation of the approved initiatives in due course.

CFO Notice of Resignation

The Company also announces that Keith Li, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has provided notice of his intention to resign from his position as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Li has agreed to stay on until a new CFO is named, and has assured the company he will provide assistance until the completion of the Company's annual audit and, as well, to assist the Company in the recruitment and training of his successor. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Li for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Issuance of Shares for Debt Settlement

In addition, as previously announced, the Company has settled $735,874.22 of amounts owing to an arm's length creditor through the issuance of 18,396,855 common shares in the capital of the Corporation at the deemed price of $0.04 per share.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom-based products, while continuing to explore opportunities within emerging wellness and consumer packaged goods sectors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements", that reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about its future results. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the elected directors continuing to serve on the board; and the creating long-term shareholder value.

These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, we have applied several material assumptions, including that the elected directors will remain directors; and creating long-term shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to the elected directors not remaining directors; and being unable to create long-term shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297312

Source: Red Light Holland Corp.