Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the Company has been advised of additional assay results by its option partner Lomiko Metals Inc., (Lomiko or TSXV: LMR). These results are from additional REE analysis from the recently completed Phase II soil sampling and prospecting program (See News Release September 23, 2025) on the Yellow Fox Antimony property and follow-up to the initial 7 samples assayed for REE's (See News release January 14, 2026). Lomiko acquired the Yellow Fox Project from Metals Creek in 2025. (See MEK news release dated January 21 2025).

Highlights:

Highly elevated Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb) results. Both Dy & Tb are used in High Performance Magnets and are essential for high-heat magnet applications.

Highly anomalous HREE + Y samples demonstrate a potential HREE enriched system.

Pervasive Yttrium values in close spatial association with Dysprosium

Strong HREE+Y/LREE Ratios indicate the higher value of REE projects as the HREEs are more sought after and entitle higher selling prices.

Multiple samples exceeding HREE+Y/LREE ratios of 0.5, which is very rare.

Recent success from the 2025 Phase II soil sampling program resulted in the identification of new REE anomalies (Cerium (Ce) and Lanthanum (La)). These positive results led to Re-Running seven samples with a rare earth ICP package resulting in highly anomalous Light Rare Earth Elements (LREE) and Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) assays which are hosted within the Mount Peyton Intrusion. This new REE discovery prompted the submission of 32 additional samples for additional REE analysis which will form the basis of this release.

Results from these 32 assays (See Table 2) continue to exhibit strong LREE enrichment (La-Ce-Pr-Nd-Eu) accompanied by highly elevated HREE (Dy-Tb-Ho-Er-Tm-Yb-Lu) including Yttrium (Y), over a minimum length of 1200m indicating a mixed LREE and HREE mineralized system hosted by what is interpreted to be a highly fractionated peralkaline granite. These peralkaline granites are considered to be one of the primary hosts for HREE enriched systems. Assays revealed an enriched REE system with highly anomalous HREEs including Dysprosium (Dy) and Terbium (Tb) with select samples up to 10 to 20 times background (See Figure 1). Dy and Tb are considered the two most sought after HREE's due to their scarcity and high value.

Figure 1: HREE+Y/LREE and LREE Anomalies

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This latest batch of assays at Yellow Fox continue to return highly encouraging results, characterized by an unusually high ratio of Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) and Yttrium (Y) relative to Light Rare Earth Elements (LREE). Ratio's as high as 1.25 has been achieved with a large majority of these Re-Assay results achieving ratio's greater than 0.20. These results illustrate this REE system is HREE enriched. Yttrium (Y) values are highly enriched making up 61 to 69 percent of the HREE+Y totals. The enrichment of Yttrium (See Figure 2) is highly encouraging in that it is almost always associated with Dysprosium (Dy), serving as a strong pathfinder. Dy's primary value lies in its ability to allow Neodymium Magnets to maintain their strength at high temperatures, making it indispensable for electric vehicle (EV) motors and wind turbines. This enrichment of Y+Tb+Dy is a critical indicator for the identification of high priority HREE targets (See Figure 1) within the Yellow Fox project, highlighting the potential host the high-demand rare earth minerals required for high-performance magnets.

The exploration potential at yellow fox is underpinned by what appears to be a highly specialized geological environment, characterized by a highly fractionated peralkaline granite host and a highly evolved magmatic system. These specific granitic systems are recognized as primary sources for Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREE) because their unique chemistry allows incompatible elements like Dysprosium, Terbium, and Yttrium to remain in the melt until the final, most enriched stages of crystallization.

The presence of such a highly evolved system is further confirmed by the identification of elevated Gallium (Ga) and Rubidium (Rb). These elements serve as critical geochemical indicators, often correlating with the presence of HREE-hosting accessory minerals such as zircon and xenotime. Assays up to 41.9 ppm Gallium and 194.6 ppm Rubidium exhibit geochemical pathfinders for this potential rare earth system. In peralkaline systems, such elevated Gallium is a primary indicator of extreme magmatic differentiation, where rare metals are concentrated in the final stages of crystallization. Rubidium (Rb) values reached a peak of 194.6 ppm, with a broad distribution of samples exceeding 150 ppm. High Rubidium is another strong indication for a highly evolved granitic system.

The simultaneous enrichment of Ga, Rb, and Yttrium (Y) alongside highly elevated HREE+Y/LREE ratio's up to 1.25 creates a highly prospective geochemical signature. High Zr levels is also present averaging 546 ppm with values up to 1169 ppm in conjunction with elevated niobium (Nb) further validate the presence of a potentially highly fractionated magma.

The geochemistry of the yellow fox project continues to point toward a highly evolved peralkaline granite which has similar characteristics to alkaline granites of the Strange Lake Complex. With HREE+Y/LREE ratios up to 1.25 and heavy Yttrium content (61-69% of HREE), this aligns well with Strange Lake which is considered to be rich in HREE oxides. The highly anomalous Zr and Rb paired with moderate Nb and Ga pathfinders are strong geochemical signatures to that of a peralkaline A-type granites like the Strange Lake Alkalic Complex located in Labrador.

Figure 2: Yttrium (Y) anomalies demonstrating high-grade and broad widespread assays

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Table 1 -Initial 7 sample Re-Run Soil Samples with Rare Earth Assay Package





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Table 2: Follow-up Re-Run Soil Samples with Rare Earth Package





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Rare earth metals are essential to modern technology that enable high-performance electronics, clean energy, and defense systems to operate at high temperatures. A renewed focus on exploration is underway for REE's with particular emphasis on HREE's like dysprosium and terbium which are vital for the permanent magnets used in electric vehicle (EV) motors and wind turbines. Beyond green tech, these metals are highly important for miniaturizing components in smartphones and medical devices, as well as powering precision-guided missiles and radar systems.

The rare earth market is currently characterized by a significant supply-demand imbalance and extreme geographic concentration. China dominates the sector, accounting for approximately 70% of global mine production and 90% of refined supply. This has created a tight market where even minor export restrictions can cause immediate global shortages and price volatility. Future demand is projected to surge significantly in the coming decades making exploration for HREE's all the more critical over the coming years.

Strategic growth in the green technology and defense sectors will contribute to increased demand for REE's. Primary drivers for the increased use of REE's include wind turbines, electric vehicles, defence and aerospace as well as advanced electronics.

Management is highly encouraged with the results to date for the yellow fox project. Last summer saw identification of several expansive untested critical metal soil anomalies (Sb-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) up to 1200m in length as well as the discovery of highly anomalous LREE and HREE anomalies. These REE results in conjunction with the results discussed in this release further indicate a second type of highly prospective untested targets with highly anomalous LREE and HREE assays. These results will form the basis of this coming summers exploration plans for yellow fox.

Yellow Fox antimony and REE prospect exploration - future steps

Next work phase will include additional RE-assaying of previously collected soil samples for LREE and HREE as well some infill sampling to better define true extent of these REE anomalies

Ground geophysics followed by surface trenching

Line cutting, drilling, ground geophysics and surface trenching permits have been received.

Surface stripping will be followed by channel sampling and geological mapping

Location Details

The Yellow Fox Property is located approximately 10 km southwest of the Town of Glenwood NL, and south of the Trans-Canada Highway. The Property occurs within NTS map sheets 02D/14 and 15 with excellent access along several logging and skidder roads originating from Glenwood. The main Yellow Fox showing is located in the central part of License 027536M, 5km from the western end of Gander Lake. The property is centered at approximately UTM (NAD 27) grid coordinates 5,419,400m North and 645,300m East.

Geologically, Yellow Fox's surface antimony showing and critical metal soil anomalies (Sb-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) exhibits similar traits to those of Beaver Brook with cross-cutting structural zones that show intense carbonate alteration with sulphide-bearing stringers to veins of stibnite and arsenopyrite with similar high-grade tenors of antimony, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. Arsenopyrite is also present in both locations. Two prominent fracture vein sets are present, one being the muscovite-pyrite-rutile veins trending 356 degrees and the second stibnite-quartz-arsenopyrite being the most abundant and trending 025 degrees. Both these vein sets are similar to that of the past producing Beaver Brook antimony Mine, and both vein sets trend in N to NE direction, which is the same as the prospective regional structures. Yellow Fox has never been explored for REE's. Importantly, the project is underlain by the mount peyton intrusion which potentially appears to be a fertile environment for the emplacement of REE's. Soil sample results indicate that the mount peyton intrusion may form part of a highly evolved peralkaline granite highly prospective for LREE's and HREE's.

Yellow Fox is an early-stage exploration property prospective in antimony, Zinc, Lead, gold, silver and more recently REE's. Historic work has returned samples anomalous in gold (Au), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), gold (Au), and silver (Ag) which included trenching which exposed bedrock. Results included grab samples up to 59.43g/t Au, 11.10% Sb, 7.00% Zn, 72.90g/t Ag, and 5.50% Pb in arsenopyrite-stibnite veins within altered monzogranite. (See Metals Creek assessment report https://gis.geosurv.gov.nl.ca/geofilePDFS/Batch2016/002D_0779.pdf)

The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

Please note that the results on an adjacent or nearby property (Beaver Brook) are not necessarily what can be expected on the Yellow Fox project and that the results of surface or grab samples, by their nature, this type of sample is selective and that the assay results may not be indicative of underlying mineralization.

Qualified Person

The technical content presented in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gordana Slepcev, P.Eng., who is the CEO & President of Lomiko Metals and acts as the "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Also, Wayne Reid, P.Geo and director for the Corporation (MEK) and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the disclosure of the exploration information in this news release.

All 851 initial soil samples from this past summer's programs were dried and then sent to Eastern Analytical Ltd. located in Springdale Newfoundland, Canada. Samples are analyzed by ICP34 method that delivers a 34-element package and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique with blanks and standards inserted every 20-25 samples. The 32 samples in this press release were sent to Bureau Veritas, located in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada. Samples are analyzed by ICP-OES utilizing multi acid digestion analytical technique. Standards and blanks were inserted to this batch of samples.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291385

Source: Metals Creek Resources Corp.