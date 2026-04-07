Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Introduces Clinical AI Reasoning Platform, Files Patent for Domain-Specific Clinical AI Methodology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company") today announced the filing of a patent application covering its method for training domain-specific clinical AI models and generating structured clinical reasoning outputs. The patent aligns with the Company's introduction of its Clinical AI Reasoning Platform, an extension of CloudRep.ai designed to support medical decision-making through consistent, transparent reasoning.

Building on its experience developing operational and conversational AI systems, Predictiv AI has created a clinical reasoning platform using custom small language models trained specifically for medical contexts. These models produce step-by-step, guideline-aligned reasoning and validate outputs before presenting recommendations to care teams. The platform is intended to assist clinicians by improving consistency in assessment and supporting decision-making in high-demand or resource-limited environments.

Addressing Pressures on Healthcare Providers

Healthcare systems continue to experience physician shortages, rising patient demand, and growing case complexity. Predictiv AI's platform is designed to help clinicians:

streamline triage and patient assessments

increase consistency in clinical reasoning

improve care accessibility in rural and underserved regions

enhance workflow efficiency across outpatient and primary-care settings

"Frontline clinicians are under immense pressure to make rapid, accurate decisions while managing increasing patient volumes," said Dr Visula Abeisuriya. "A platform that provides structured, transparent clinical reasoning-without adding to the cognitive workload-can meaningfully support physicians and improve consistency in patient assessment."

Predictiv AI's Approach: Domain-Specific Small Language Models

Predictiv AI's healthcare initiative uses smaller, domain-trained language models that prioritize consistency, privacy, and explainability in clinical settings. These models differ from general-purpose large language models by being purpose-built for specific clinical domains, which can reduce variability and support safer deployment.

This architecture reflects three core priorities:

1. Cost Efficiency: Lightweight models requiring less compute enable affordable deployment across clinics, urgent care centers, rural practices, and local health providers.

2. Data Privacy & Control: The system is designed to operate within controlled deployment environments, enabling healthcare providers to maintain ownership and control of sensitive patient data. Architectures support local or jurisdiction-specific data handling, aligning with privacy requirements and data sovereignty expectations in regulated healthcare environments.

3. Consistency & Structured Reasoning: The system generates step-wise reasoning to support clinical assessment and documentation workflows.

"Predictiv's use of smaller, domain-trained models is an important technical step forward," said Dr. Subha Fernando. "By prioritizing consistency, validated reasoning, and controlled deployment environments, this approach addresses key concerns that clinicians have when adopting AI. It ensures the technology supports clinical workflows rather than complicating them."

Strategic Direction: Practical, Controlled AI for Healthcare

Predictiv AI expects the next phase of AI in healthcare to involve specialized, domain-focused models engineered for clinical environments-not general-purpose models.

This strategy aims to:

strengthen data control and privacy

reduce deployment cost

improve accessibility for clinics and outpatient providers

deliver predictable, explainable outputs clinicians can trust

Predictiv AI's IP Strategy

Predictiv AI's patent filings mark the first stage of its broader intellectual property strategy. The Company is developing an expanded IP portfolio to support defensibility and future commercialization pathways, including:

licensing agreements

white-label integrations

co-development partnerships

multijurisdictional patent protections

The IP roadmap is aligned with the Company's commercial plans to support future scaling and collaboration opportunities.

"This patent filing marks the foundation of our long-term intellectual property strategy," said Suman Pushparajah, CEO of Predictiv AI. "Our aim is to build a defensible portfolio around domain-specific AI systems designed to operate safely and reliably in highly regulated environments. Establishing early IP positions helps us protect our methodology, support future commercialization, and establish a strong base for cross-industry partnerships."

Pilot Program with Clinical Partners

Predictiv AI has begun preparations for a controlled pilot with a select group of clinics. Initial clinic partners have been identified and discussions with additional sites are ongoing.

The pilot will evaluate:

system performance and safety

usability within real clinical workflows

clinician feedback

opportunities to refine structured reasoning outputs

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact

Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-introduces-clinical-ai-reasoning-platform-files-pate-1155444