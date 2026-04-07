WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - At 8:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) - up 65% at $7.12
- Sky Quarry Inc. (SKYQ) - up 32% at $6.63
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KPRX) - up 17% at $2.35
- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) - up 15% at $2.99
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) - up 15% at $2.59
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) - up 11% at $20.75
- Corvex Inc. (MOVE) - up 10% at $8.44
- Universal Safety Products, Inc (UUU) - up 10% at $6.24
- Humana Inc. (HUM) - up 9% at $201.00
- CVS Health Corporation (CVS) - up 6% at $78.32
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) - down 22% at $4.47
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - down 10% at $11.70
- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (TRUG) - down 10% at $3.75
- PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) - down 10% at $3.43
- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) - down 9% at $3.71
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) - down 7% at $2.65
- PRF Technologies Ltd. (PRFX) - down 7% at $2.33
- Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) - down 6% at $37.79
- Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) - down 6% at $7.95
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) - down 6% at $3.63
Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2026 AFX News