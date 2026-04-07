In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) - up 65% at $7.12 Sky Quarry Inc. (SKYQ) - up 32% at $6.63 Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KPRX) - up 17% at $2.35 Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) - up 15% at $2.99 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) - up 15% at $2.59 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) - up 11% at $20.75 Corvex Inc. (MOVE) - up 10% at $8.44 Universal Safety Products, Inc (UUU) - up 10% at $6.24 Humana Inc. (HUM) - up 9% at $201.00 CVS Health Corporation (CVS) - up 6% at $78.32

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) - down 22% at $4.47 SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - down 10% at $11.70 TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (TRUG) - down 10% at $3.75 PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) - down 10% at $3.43 Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) - down 9% at $3.71 Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) - down 7% at $2.65 PRF Technologies Ltd. (PRFX) - down 7% at $2.33 Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) - down 6% at $37.79 Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) - down 6% at $7.95 HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) - down 6% at $3.63

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - At 8:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX