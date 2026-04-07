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WKN: A2PXK0 | ISIN: US67098H1041 | Ticker-Symbol: 2WZ
Stuttgart
07.04.26 | 16:33
8,840 Euro
-0,67 % -0,060
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
O-I GLASS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
O-I GLASS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7958,83517:00
8,7958,83517:00
PR Newswire
07.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Future Market Insights: Global Glass Container Market Outlook: Europe Leads Growth as Owens-Illinois, Ardagh Group, and Verallia Strengthen Industry Position

This growth trajectory underscores a fundamental repositioning of glass containers-from traditional packaging formats to strategic enablers of circular economy compliance, product integrity, and brand differentiation.

Request Sample Report: Get detailed market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, and pricing trends:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-935

Market Definition and Scope

Glass containers refer to rigid packaging formats such as bottles, jars, vials, and ampoules manufactured using soda lime and borosilicate compositions. These containers are widely used across beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, owing to their chemical inertness, recyclability, and premium aesthetic appeal.

Market Size, Forecast, and Growth Outlook

  • 2025 Market Value: USD 65.1 Billion
  • 2026 Estimate: USD 67.77 Billion
  • 2036 Forecast: USD 101.0 Billion
  • CAGR (2026-2036): 4.10%

Key Demand Drivers

  1. Sustainability-Driven Procurement Shifts: Global brands are accelerating transitions toward infinitely recyclable packaging formats to meet extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulations and carbon neutrality targets.
  2. Regulatory Pressure on Plastics: Stringent global regulations restricting single-use plastics are rapidly expanding the addressable market for glass alternatives.
  3. Pharmaceutical Packaging Demand: Glass remains the gold standard for chemically inert packaging, especially for sensitive biologics and liquid medications.
  4. Premiumization in Beverages: Rising consumption of craft beverages, premium spirits, and functional drinks is driving demand for custom-molded, high-design glass bottles.

Key Market Segments and Insights

By Product Type

  • Bottles (52.0% share, 2026): Dominant due to beverage sector demand and compatibility with high-speed filling lines.
  • Jars, vials, and ampoules continue to expand, particularly in pharmaceuticals and food preservation.

By Material

  • Soda Lime Glass (68.0% share): Preferred for its cost efficiency, recyclability, and scalability.
  • Borosilicate glass gains traction in high-value pharmaceutical applications.

By End Use

  • Beverages (45.0% share): Core demand driver, fueled by premium alcohol and non-alcoholic segments.
  • Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics show strong growth due to safety and branding requirements.

By Neck Type

  • Narrow Neck (58.0% share): Critical for controlled dispensing and compatibility with automated filling systems.

Supply Chain Dynamics: Who Supplies Whom

The glass container value chain is evolving into a highly integrated, regionally optimized ecosystem:

  • Upstream Suppliers:
    Silica sand, soda ash, limestone providers, and cullet recovery/recycling firms.
  • Manufacturers:
    Glass producers operating energy-intensive furnaces (increasingly hybrid/electric).
  • Midstream Integrators:
    Mold designers, coating specialists, and inspection technology providers.
  • Downstream Buyers:
    Beverage companies, pharmaceutical firms, food processors, and cosmetic brands.

Strategic shifts include:

  • Long-term cullet sourcing agreements
  • Localized production hubs to reduce logistics costs and breakage
  • Integration of machine vision systems for zero-defect manufacturing

Pricing Trends and Cost Structures

Glass container pricing is increasingly influenced by:

  • Energy Costs: Furnace operations remain highly energy-intensive; volatility in natural gas and electricity impacts margins.
  • Cullet Utilization: Higher recycled content reduces melting temperatures and stabilizes costs.
  • Lightweighting Innovations: Lower material usage reduces per-unit cost and logistics expenses.
  • Carbon Taxation: Drives investment in electric furnaces and renewable energy sourcing.

Trend Insight: Suppliers adopting hybrid-electric melting technologies are achieving superior cost competitiveness and securing long-term contracts.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on decarbonization, capacity expansion, and regional optimization.

Key Players:

  • O-I Glass, Inc.
  • Ardagh Group
  • Verallia
  • Vitro Packaging
  • BA Glass
  • Vidrala
  • Piramal Glass

Regional Analysis and Growth Hotspots

Asia Pacific (34.0% Market Share)

  • Fastest-growing region driven by urbanization and rising middle-class consumption
  • India (5.6% CAGR) and China (5.2% CAGR) lead growth
  • Strong investments in capacity expansion and lightweighting technologies

North America

  • Focus on automation, efficiency, and premium beverage demand
  • Nearshoring strategies strengthen regional supply chains

Europe

  • Global leader in circular economy practices
  • High cullet utilization and strict regulatory frameworks drive innovation
  • Strong demand from premium wine and spirits sectors

Trends Shaping the Future

  • Electrification of Furnaces: Reducing emissions and energy costs
  • Closed-Loop Recycling Systems: Ensuring raw material security
  • Premium Packaging Design: Enhancing brand differentiation
  • Localized Manufacturing: Minimizing logistics risks and costs
  • Digital Quality Control: Enabling zero-defect production environments

Risks and Challenges

  • High capital expenditure required for furnace modernization
  • Energy price volatility impacting operating margins
  • Supply constraints in high-quality cullet availability
  • Complex regulatory compliance across regions

Investment Opportunities

  • Electric and hybrid furnace infrastructure
  • Cullet recovery and recycling ecosystems
  • Lightweighting and advanced mold technologies
  • AI-driven inspection and automation systems
  • Expansion in high-growth regions (Asia Pacific, India)

Speak to Analyst: Customize insights for your business strategy:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-935

Analyst Perspective

FMI emphasizes that competitive advantage is rapidly shifting toward manufacturers that combine sustainability, localization, and technological sophistication.

"Energy-intensive furnace operations face immense margin pressure from carbon taxation; survival requires rapid adoption of high-cullet-ratio melting and localized distribution networks to stabilize unit economics."

Future Outlook

The glass container market is transitioning from a volume-driven industry to a value-driven ecosystem, where sustainability, precision manufacturing, and regional supply chain resilience dictate growth.

By 2036, industry leaders will be defined not just by capacity, but by their ability to:

  • Operate low-carbon, energy-efficient plants
  • Integrate closed-loop recycling systems
  • Deliver high-performance, customized packaging at scale

Buy Full Report: Unlock 360° insights for strategic decision making and investment planning- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/935

Related Reports:

  • Glass Liquor Bottle Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glass-liquor-bottles-market
  • Glass Bottle and Container Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glass-bottle-and-container-market
  • Glass Bottles Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glass-bottles-market
  • Glass Frosting for Packaging Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glass-frosting-for-packaging-market
  • Glassine Paper Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glassine-paper-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries
Rahul Singh
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media - Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com
For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-glass-container-market-outlook-europe-leads-growth-as-owens-illinois-ardagh-group-and-verallia-strengthen-industry-position-302735817.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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