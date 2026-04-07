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WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
Tradegate
07.04.26 | 19:29
106,80 Euro
-1,93 % -2,10
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VUSION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VUSION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,20107,0019:58
106,10107,0019:58
Actusnews Wire
07.04.2026 18:23 Uhr
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Vusion - Aggregated reporting of transactions in own shares

April 7, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered solutions for physical retail, hereby publishes the aggregated information relating to transactions in its own shares carried out between March 30, 2026 and April 2, 2026 by an investment services provider under the mandate announced on March 3, in accordance with applicable regulations:

Issuer NameIssuer Identifier CodeTransaction DateFinancial Instrument Identifier CodeTotal Daily Volume (number of shares)Daily Volume-Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€)Market (MIC Code)
VUSION969500U51BYOMEW9M54903/30/2026FR00102828223,496104.2461XPAR
VUSION969500U51BYOMEW9M54904/01/2026FR00102828221,526110.6155XPAR
VUSION969500U51BYOMEW9M54904/02/2026FR00102828228,500106.9059XPAR
VUSION969500U51BYOMEW9M54904/02/2026FR0010282822 500106.4606CEUX
TOTAL14,022106.6306


These transactions were carried out under the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 17, 2025 (10th resolution), as described in section 7.6 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document.


About Vusion

Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97452-pr-sbb-report-from-march-30-to-april-2-en.pdf

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Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.